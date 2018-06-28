$5,000 Reward Offered In Okmulgee Animal Cruelty Case

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding an abused 6-month-old puppy left to die in a crate by the side of the road.

Deputies say they found the puppy abandoned on Gun Club Road outside Okmulgee June 27. She was in a locked cage with no food or water, a release states.

The dog, now named Dusty after rescuing Deputy Dusty Todd, had been shot three times.

She was taken into the care of the Okmulgee County Humane Society and a local veterinarian where she is getting care and is expected to survive. Rescuers say she was shot in the head, ear and leg. She lost several teeth and may lose one eye.

Police are asking the public to help them find the person responsible for her wounds. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 918-516-8332 or call 918-756-4311 to speak to the Sheriff's Office.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you are interested in assisting with foster care or adopting Dusty, call 918-759-2000. You can also contribute to her care by donating to her GoFundMe Account: Help Dusty.

"At 6 months old she has already seen the evil side of human nature. Okmulgee Sheriff Department reached out the first kind hand she has seen in awhile and she is now receiving vet care," her GoFundMe site reads.

"If we could show this pup that all people are not bad and help her to get the help she needs. Thank you for any help you can give. Okmulgee Humane Society."