$5,000 Reward Offered In Okmulgee Animal Cruelty Case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

$5,000 Reward Offered In Okmulgee Animal Cruelty Case

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Dusty is receiving medical care and is expected to survive. Dusty is receiving medical care and is expected to survive.
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding an abused 6-month-old puppy left to die in a crate by the side of the road. 

Deputies say they found the puppy abandoned on Gun Club Road outside Okmulgee June 27. She was in a locked cage with no food or water, a release states.

The dog, now named Dusty after rescuing Deputy Dusty Todd, had been shot three times.

She was taken into the care of the Okmulgee County Humane Society and a local veterinarian where she is getting care and is expected to survive. Rescuers say she was shot in the head, ear and leg. She lost several teeth and may lose one eye.

Police are asking the public to help them find the person responsible for her wounds. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 918-516-8332 or call 918-756-4311 to speak to the Sheriff's Office. 

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you are interested in assisting with foster care or adopting Dusty, call 918-759-2000. You can also contribute to her care by donating to her GoFundMe Account: Help Dusty.

"At 6 months old she has already seen the evil side of human nature. Okmulgee Sheriff Department reached out the first kind hand she has seen in awhile and she is now receiving vet care," her GoFundMe site reads.

"If we could show this pup that all people are not bad and help her to get the help she needs. Thank you for any help you can give. Okmulgee Humane Society."

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.