Ex-Equifax software developer charged with insider trading

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.

(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...

Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...

In the Texas town of McAllen, Central American asylum-seekers are being released and are dispersing across the U.S.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Immigrants from Honduras seeking asylum wait on the Gateway International Bridge, which connects the United States and Mexico, in Matamoros, Mexico on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The family has been waiting two days on the bridg...

In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".

(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...

California Gov. Jerry Brown is preparing to sign a $139 billion budget that marks a stark turnaround for a state he inherited in the throes of a financial crisis.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramen...

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A former software developer for Equifax faces insider trading charges related to the company's massive data breach last year, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Sudhakar Reddy Bonthu was set to be arraigned Thursday, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta. Bonthu used nonpublic information to determine Equifax had been breached last year before any public announcement and then bought put options that he exercised for a profit of $75,000 after the breach was announced, according to a court filing.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Bonthu had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

He's the second former employee of the Atlanta-based credit reporting company to face insider trading charges related to last year's data breach. Jun Ying, former chief information officer of Equifax's U.S. Information Solutions, was indicted in March. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday also charged Ying with insider trading.

A total of about 147.9 million Americans have been affected by Equifax's data breach, which remains the largest exposure of personal information in history. It was disclosed to the public Sept. 7.

From mid-May through July in 2017, unknown individuals accessed some of Equifax's databases without authorization, acquiring names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver's license numbers, the court filings says. Federal authorities say Equifax discovered the suspicious activity on its network on July 29.

In mid-August, the company imposed a trading blackout date for employees who were aware of the breach.

On Aug. 25, Bonthu and other Equifax employees were asked to help respond to the breach, though they were told the work involved a potential Equifax customer, not Equifax itself, the court filing says. He was told the target date for announcing the breach was Sept. 6. On Sept. 1, Bonthu used his wife's brokerage account to buy 86 put options in Equifax stock that expired Sept. 15, the court filing says. Put options allow the holder to make a profit if the stock price drops.

Equifax shares plunged in value after the company disclosed the breach Sept. 7. Bonthu exercised his put options for a profit of more than $75,000, the court filing says.

Bonthu told a colleague he had figured out it was Equifax that had been breached before the information was public, prosecutors say.

Equifax Chief Financial Officer John Gamble and three other executives sold shares worth a combined $1.8 million days after Equifax discovered suspicious activity on its network, but Equifax said an independent committee determined that these executives did not know of the breach when their trades were made.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.