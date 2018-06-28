White police officer charged in fatal shooting of black teen

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People protest immigration separation policies outside Federal Court, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Cases of children and families seeking refugee were being heard inside the courthouse.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People protest immigration separation policies outside Federal Court, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Cases of children and families seeking refugee were being heard inside the courthouse.

Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.

Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...

Thousands of fans line up for hours at Florida stadium, chanting his lyrics, weeping and hugging as they view slain rapper XXXTentacion in casket.

Thousands of fans line up for hours at Florida stadium, chanting his lyrics, weeping and hugging as they view slain rapper XXXTentacion in casket.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

(Harrison Jones/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Michelle Kenney, second from left, mother of Antwon Rose Jr., reacts as attorney Fred Rabner addresses reporters at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. At left is Atw...

(Grace Beahm/Post and Courier via AP, Pool, File). CORRECTS TO SHOW SLAGER WAS NOT FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER AND OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. INSTEAD, HE PLEADED GUILTY TO FEDERAL CIVIL RIGHTS CHARGES - FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2016, file pool pho...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File). FILE – This Nov. 3, 2016, file pool photo, shows images of University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing and his body camera footage, displayed on the second day of witness testimony durin...

(AP Photo/LM Otero, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2017, file photo, slain teen Jordan Edwards' mother Charmaine Edwards, left, speaks to supporters with son Vidal Allen, right, and husband Odell Edwards during a protest outside the courthouse in Dallas...

(Milwaukee Police Department/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE – This June 14, 2017, file frame displayed on a screen during the trial of Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown in Milwaukee shows Milwaukee Police Department...

By CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

A white Pennsylvania police officer was charged with criminal homicide just eight days after fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager in the back in a case built quickly on the testimony of multiple witnesses, video and the officer's own conflicting statements.

"You do not shoot someone in the back if they are not a threat to you," Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said.

East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld was charged Wednesday in the June 19 shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. after the teen fled from a traffic stop. Rosfeld, 30, turned himself in and was later released on $250,000 bond.

Patrick Thomassey, a lawyer for Rosfeld didn't say much about the charge as he left court Wednesday morning, but had earlier said that his client was depressed and had been in shock since the shooting because it was the first time he had fired his service weapon.

That speed with which prosecutors charged Rosfeld isn't unusual for Pennsylvania, said criminologist Philip Stinson who works at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He's been tracking police shootings and officer prosecutions for more than a decade and said the process for filing charges in Pennsylvania makes it easier to move fast, but the specific details of the shooting also made it easier.

"Videos change things. They don't necessarily change the outcome in terms of convictions, but they do change the ability to charge quickly," Stinson said. "And in a case like this where you have four or five corroborating witnesses to bystander video that was released before investigators ever had it, it gave the district attorney the opportunity to make a quick decision."

A bystander captured video from a nearby house that showed a portion of the traffic stop and the subsequent shooting of Rose and posted it on Facebook. There were numerous other people who also witnessed the shooting from their homes and spoke to police.

Rosfeld, who had been sworn in a few hours earlier after working at the department for a few weeks, pulled over the car Rose was riding in because it matched the description of a car witnesses reported seeing leave the area of a non-fatal drive-by shooting in a nearby town.

Rosfeld, who was alone in his patrol car, began taking the driver into custody and the two passengers, Rose and another teenager who police say was the shooter in the earlier drive-by, fled from the passenger side. Rosfeld fired three shots after they began running, striking Rose in the cheek, the right elbow and the fatal shot that entered his back and pierced his lung and heart.

The officer's story was inconsistent when he was interviewed by investigators. Court documents say Rosfeld at first said Rose pointed his hands with a dark object he thought was a gun at him. In recapping his version of events to investigators he said he wasn't sure there was a gun or that the teen had pointed his hands in his direction.

Witnesses told investigators and the video shows Rose briefly raising his empty hands before running from the car. He made it less than 50 feet (15 meters) before he was shot.

Fred Rabner, an attorney who represents Rose's family, said they are prepared for the long road that they hope will lead to a conviction.

"And we're not foolish enough to believe that this is going to be an easy mile to run either, we recognize that it's going to be fraught with hurdles," Rabner said. "But we recognize that things take their course and the investigators seem earnest in their efforts to put the case together."

Stinson said he updated his database Wednesday to show Rosfeld was the 87th nonfederal sworn officer to be charged in an on-duty fatal shooting in the U.S. since 2005. Of those charged, 32 have been convicted, 41 have been acquitted or had charges dropped and 14 cases are still pending.

"It's not a given once an officer is charged that they will be convicted. I would bet the district attorney's investigators are still gathering evidence and still putting the case together," Stinson said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.