Man accused of defrauding bank of $5.8 million using cattle - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man accused of defrauding bank of $5.8 million using cattle

Posted: Updated:

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas have arrested a man accused of receiving more than $5.8 million in bank loans by fraudulently using 8,000 head of cattle there and in Oklahoma as collateral.

Officials say 67-year-old Howard Lee Hinkle of Wichita Falls, Texas, was arrested Wednesday after he was indicted by a grand jury in Denton County for first-degree felony theft of more than $200,000.

Law enforcement says Hinkle defaulted on loans secured by the yearling cattle. But authorities say bank officials acting on a court order couldn't find any of the animals.

Court records indicate Hinkle was booked into the Wichita County Jail and released on bond. They don't list an attorney who could speak for him.

A voice message left at business listed under Hinkle's name was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.