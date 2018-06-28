I-244 In Downtown Tulsa Closed After Semi Spills Roofing Tar - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

I-244 In Downtown Tulsa Closed After Semi Spills Roofing Tar

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Interstate 244 westbound, eastbound and northbound in downtown Tulsa has been shut down after a semi truck full of roofing tar spilled its load.

The semi overturned on the northwest corner of the IDL just before noon Thursday. The 5,000-gallon tanker spilled a cargo of roofing tar on the northbound lanes of the highway just behind the Tulsa County Jail.

There is also oil and gas from the wreck on the road. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Drivers should avoid the area as first responders work to clean things up. It's expected to be a long process as a lot of tar is covering the roadway. A remediation company has been called in.

At least one person was being treated at the scene.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.