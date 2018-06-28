I-244 In Downtown Tulsa Closed After Semi Spills Roofing Tar

Interstate 244 westbound, eastbound and northbound in downtown Tulsa has been shut down after a semi truck full of roofing tar spilled its load.

The semi overturned on the northwest corner of the IDL just before noon Thursday. The 5,000-gallon tanker spilled a cargo of roofing tar on the northbound lanes of the highway just behind the Tulsa County Jail.

There is also oil and gas from the wreck on the road. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Drivers should avoid the area as first responders work to clean things up. It's expected to be a long process as a lot of tar is covering the roadway. A remediation company has been called in.

At least one person was being treated at the scene.