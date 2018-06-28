California lawmakers pass ban on local soda taxes

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Georgia police officer surrenders after authorities obtain arrest warrants stemming from June 20 shooting death of man who fled vehicle during a traffic stop.

(Kingsland Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. Presley was in jail on Thursday, June 28, 2018, charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office, ...

Shot in the back: A look at when police officers can fire on fleeing suspects.

(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP). Flowers and cardboard headstones are placed on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills, Pa., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged with criminal...

Shot in the back: When can police fire on fleeing suspects?

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet to...

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this May 22, 2018 photo, left to right, Karlie Woodard, Patrick Seiler, and Pamela McKenzie, of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital collect bird droppings near horseshoe crabs at Kimbles Beach, Middle Township NJ. Each...

Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...

The Latest: Number of children in federal custody is up

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

The Massachusetts Senate has overwhelmingly approved a bill that would let those seeking state driver's licenses designate their gender as 'X' instead of 'male' or 'female.'.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Soda taxes may stop popping up in California and elsewhere, thanks to a new push by the beverage industry to fight such measures.

California lawmakers passed a bill to ban local taxes on soda for the next 12 years Thursday and sent it to Gov. Jerry Brown, who hasn't explicitly said if he'll sign it. It follows similar bans recently passed in Arizona and Michigan. The American Beverage Association, which represents Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and others, has backed the statewide bans after several cities passed taxes on sugary drinks in recent years.

Voters in Oregon will decide on a similar statewide ban in November.

The California bill would not affect four local soda taxes that were passed in the state in recent years.

It's part of a last-minute deal to block a beverage industry-backed ballot measure that would make it much harder for cities and counties to raise taxes of any kind. The ABA said in a statement the legislation is about helping keeping groceries, including drinks, affordable.

Both legislative chambers approved the proposal despite deep reluctance among lawmakers.

"This industry is aiming a nuclear weapon at government in California and saying, 'If you don't do what we want we are going to pull the trigger and you are not going to be able to fund basic government services,'" said Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, which has a soda tax.

The Legislature's action drew a strong rebuke from public health advocates who view soda taxes as a crucial front in their efforts to contain diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

But local government officials, terrified by the prospect of having their hands tied on all future tax increases, reluctantly backed the legislation.

"I've been in politics a long time, and sometimes you have to do what's necessary to avoid catastrophe," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who is pushing a local sales tax increase that would be at risk if the ballot measure passed.

The California measure would ban any new taxes on groceries including beverages through 2030, but would allow four cities in the San Francisco Bay Area to keep soda levies already on the books.

The American Beverage Association has used aggressive campaigning to beat back soda tax and other measures intended to get people to cut back on sugary drinks. More recently, the industry group has come up against soda tax efforts with better funding. Former New York City Michael Bloomberg, who unsuccessfully tried to limit the size of sugary drinks sold in the city to 16 ounces, has funded some local efforts.

Philadelphia, Seattle and Boulder, Colorado also have taxes on sugary drinks.

In California, the industry successfully funded a ballot measure that would raise the threshold for any tax increases by local government. Instead of the simple majority now required, tax hikes would need support from two-thirds of voters, a city council or a county board of supervisors. They've agreed to pull it from the ballot if the soda tax ban passes.

"We are tracking these discussions closely and remain committed to working on solutions to our high tax and high cost of living issues that impact our future job growth," said Rob Lapsley, head of the California Business Roundtable and the formal sponsor of the initiative.

Nancy Brown, chief executive of the American Heart Association, asked for a meeting with Gov. Jerry Brown after The Sacramento Bee reported beverage industry lobbyists dined with Brown and his wife Anne Gust Brown at the governor's mansion in Sacramento this month.

A spokesman for Brown, Evan Westrup, said the governor did not negotiate the deal and the dinner was unrelated. Brown hasn't taken a position on the bill, Westrup said, but his finance department told lawmakers the administration supports the deal if it will halt the ballot measure.

Public health officials said taxes are the most effective tool they have to discourage people from drinking soda, sports drinks, sweetened coffee and tea, and other sugary beverages.

Beverage companies spend billions promoting their products that public health professional can't match, said Kristine Madsen, a physician and associate professor of public health at University of California, Berkeley.

She led a study that found a 20 percent reduction in consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages in low-income neighborhoods in the year after the city's tax took effect. Sales in grocery stores dropped 8 percent - a figure that was not fully offset by higher sales in neighboring towns.

___

The bill is AB1838 .

___

Associated Press food industry writer Candice Choi contributed.

