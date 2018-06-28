Tulsa Police Continue Search For Group Of Beer Bandits

Tulsa Police are still looking for a group of men accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of beer from convenience stores.

Police said the three men have been stealing cases of beer from convenience stores across town for several months.

Officers said the men go into a convenience store, grab two to four cases then take off without paying.

It's been happening since January but police said the men steal from stores so randomly it's hard to know when they might strike again.

Police said they got a call from one convenience store earlier this week saying the beer bandits are really starting to hurt their bottom line because they make a lot of money from selling beer.

"They want them stopped as much as we do. They're losing money every case of beer that these people are stealing from them," Officer Jeanne Mackenzie said.

TPD said they’re already getting tips about them, so if you know where the men are, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.