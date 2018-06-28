Self-styled Utah prophet gets additional 15-year prison term - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Self-styled Utah prophet gets additional 15-year prison term

Posted: Updated:
(James Dobson/The Spectrum via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Samuel Shaffer appears during a court hearing in Cedar City, Utah. Shaffer, a self-styled Utah prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls be... (James Dobson/The Spectrum via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Samuel Shaffer appears during a court hearing in Cedar City, Utah. Shaffer, a self-styled Utah prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls be...
(James Dobson/The Spectrum via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Samuel Shaffer stands during a court hearing in Cedar City, Utah. Shaffer, a self-styled Utah prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls bec... (James Dobson/The Spectrum via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Samuel Shaffer stands during a court hearing in Cedar City, Utah. Shaffer, a self-styled Utah prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls bec...
(Iron County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Iron County Sheriff's office shows Samuel Shaffer. Shaffer, a self-styled Utah prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls because of his b... (Iron County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Iron County Sheriff's office shows Samuel Shaffer. Shaffer, a self-styled Utah prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls because of his b...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Federal officers move to reopen immigration office in Oregon

    Federal officers move to reopen immigration office in Oregon

    Thursday, June 28 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-06-28 18:25:37 GMT
    Federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon, have moved to reopen an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has been closed for more than a week because of a protest.More >>
    Federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon, have moved to reopen an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has been closed for more than a week because of a protest.More >>

  • Paris Jackson posts tribute to grandpa Joe Jackson

    Paris Jackson posts tribute to grandpa Joe Jackson

    Sunday, July 1 2018 3:05 AM EDT2018-07-01 07:05:11 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...
    Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.More >>
    Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.More >>

  • The Latest: 100s protest separations at South Texas court

    The Latest: 100s protest separations at South Texas court

    Sunday, July 1 2018 3:03 AM EDT2018-07-01 07:03:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...
    Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.More >>
    Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.More >>
    •   

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A self-styled prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls because of his beliefs in polygamy and has already been sentenced to 26 years in prison has been given a 15-year term following another guilty plea.

Samuel Shaffer, 35, was sentenced Wednesday in Manti, Utah, after pleading guilty to one felony count of child sodomy, the Deseret News reported . Other charges including bigamy, lewdness involving a child and an additional sodomy count were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.

He had previously pleaded guilty to separate child rape and abuse charges in another Utah court, and was sentenced last month to at least 26 years in prison. The new sentence will be served concurrently and won't extend his prison term but will be reviewed when determining his parole, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say Shaffer led a group called the Knights of the Crystal Blade based on arcane Mormon ideas long abandoned by the mainstream church.

He and his fellow self-styled prophet, John Coltharp, 34, proclaimed to each secretly marry two young girls aged 4 through 8 related to the other man.

Coltharp pleaded guilty to sodomy and child bigamy charges earlier this month. His sentencing is scheduled for August.

Shaffer was charged in December 2017 after police with helicopters and dogs raided a remote makeshift desert compound made out of shipping containers about 275 miles (440 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Authorities found the girls hiding in flimsy plastic barrels and a nearby abandoned trailer where Shaffer said he had placed them to protect them from the winter weather.

The men had taken the children to the compound months before in preparation for an apocalypse or in hopes of gaining followers, authorities said.

At the hearing Wednesday, Shaffer told Judge Marvin Bagley that he had hoped to have a family and grow old with one of the girls.

"I sincerely believed that child marriage was a correct principle from God. And I've seen the consequences of what's happened, and I know that I shouldn't have done it now," Shaffer said. "But I sincerely believed that the practice was correct at the time."

"I'm not aware of any religion in this world that justifies an adult having a sexual relationship with an 8-year-old girl," the judge said. "Certainly it's a violation of Utah law."

A third man, Robert Shane Roe, 34, of Castro, California, was charged earlier this month with sodomy of a child in connection with the group. He allegedly met the cult's founders in a Facebook discussion group last year and traveled to Utah to join them.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.