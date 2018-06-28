Correction: Shootings-Newspaper story

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, left, hugs her daughter Janne after being reunited at Miami International Airport, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, ...

Military training for the newest class of cadets at the Coast Guard Academy has begun on one of the hottest days of the year.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

Seattle bars and restaurants can no longer offer plastic straws and utensils under a rule that aims to reduce marine plastic pollution.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is pushing for the public release of a grand jury report into allegations of child sexual abuse in six of the state's Roman Catholic dioceses.

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - In a June 28 story about an attack at a newspaper in Annapolis, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the suspect arrested in the shooting had mutilated his fingers in an apparent attempt to make it harder for police to identify him. That report was based on initial information given to law enforcement authorities, which has since been corrected. While the suspect was identified using facial recognition technology, his fingers were not mutilated.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper

Gunman with smoke grenades opens fire on newspaper office in Maryland's capital, killing journalists in what police called a 'targeted attack'; five dead

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked a newspaper in Maryland's capital Thursday, killing four journalists and a staffer before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said.

The shooting came amid months of verbal and online attacks on the "fake news media" from politicians and others from President Donald Trump on down. It prompted New York City police to immediately tighten security at news organizations in the nation's media capital.

Police in Annapolis said a white man in his late 30s was in custody after the rampage at The Capital Gazette. A law enforcement official said the suspect was identified as Jarrod W. Ramos. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County called it a targeted attack in which the gunman "looked for his victims."

"This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people," Krampf said.

The dead included Rob Hiaasen, 59, assistant managing editor and brother of novelist Carl Hiaasen. Carl Hiaasen said he was "devastated and heartsick" at losing his brother, "one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known." Also slain were Gerald Fischman, editorial page editor; features reporter Wendi Winters; reporter John McNamara, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith. Police said two others had minor injuries, and the newspaper later reported both were employees later released from a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Krampf said the gunman was a Maryland resident, but didn't name him.

Phil Davis, a reporter who covers courts and crime for the paper, tweeted that the gunman shot out the glass door to the office and fired into the newsroom, sending people scrambling under desks.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote.

At the White House, spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said: "There is no room for violence, and we stick by that. Violence is never tolerated in any form, no matter whom it is against."

Meanwhile, investigators said they would seek to learn more of the gunman's motives.

"The shooter has not been very forthcoming, so we don't have any information yet on motive," Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said.

In 2012, Ramos filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, alleging he was harmed by an article about his conviction in a criminal harassment case a year earlier. The suit was dismissed by a judge who wrote Ramos hadn't shown "anything that was published about you is, in fact, false." An appeals court later upheld the dismissal.

In an interview appearing on The Capital Gazette's online site, Davis said it "was like a war zone" inside the newspaper's offices.

"I'm a police reporter. I write about this stuff - not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death - all the time," he said. "But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."

Reporter Selene San Felice told CNN she ran after hearing shots but found a back door locked, then watched as a colleague was shot.

"I heard footsteps a couple of times ... I was breathing really loud and was trying not to, but I couldn't be quiet," she added.

The reporter recalled a June 2016 mass shooting attack on Orlando's gay nightclub Pulse and how terrified people crouching inside had texted loved ones as dozens were killed. She added: "And there I was sitting under a desk, texting my parents and telling them I loved them."

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said officers arrived within about 60 seconds and took the gunman into custody without an exchange of gunfire. About 170 people were evacuated, many leaving with their hands up as police and other emergency vehicles arrived.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said the community was grieving the attack on its paper.

"These are the guys that come to city council meetings, have to listen to boring politicians and sit there," Buckley said. "They don't make a lot of money. It's just immoral that their lives should be in danger."

The newspaper is part of Capital Gazette Communications, which also publishes the Maryland Gazette and CapitalGazette.com. It is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

The Associated Press Media Editors have promised to help Capital Gazette journalists as they recover. An APME statement called on newspapers nationwide to help the paper and its journalists so they can continue to cover their community and fight for freedom of the press.

Ramos was identified with the help of facial recognition technology because of what Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said was a "lag" in getting results from the computer system used to analyze fingerprints. Police denied news reports that Ramos had mutilated his fingertips to thwart his identification.

Two officials told The Associated Press on Thursday night, based on preliminary information, that the gunman may have deliberately damaged his fingers. One of those officials later said that initial information had proven to be erroneous.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the White House spokeswoman's last name is Walters, not Walter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.