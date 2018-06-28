Shootings reported at newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Indiana law's requirement that medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions report detailed patient information to the state.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Indiana law's requirement that medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions report detailed patient information to the state.

Police say the man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a slight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days.

Police say the man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a slight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days.

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have...

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez and volunteer Natalie Montelongo pose for a photo as they stand by a pile of unsorted Amazon boxes packed with donations...

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez and volunteer Natalie Montelongo pose for a photo as they stand by a pile of unsorted Amazon boxes packed with donations...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.

Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.

(Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP). Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes Monday as major wildfires encroached on a charred area of N...

(Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP). Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes Monday as major wildfires encroached on a charred area of N...

Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.

Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...

(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is "active and ongoing."

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.