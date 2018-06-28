Shootings reported at newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Shootings reported at newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland

Posted: Updated:

    •   

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is "active and ongoing."

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

