Wagoner Woman With Dementia Reported Missing

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for a 72-year-old woman. Ofelia Gray was last seen June 25 in the 26000 block of East 731 Road, a news bulletin states.

She may be driving a gray 1996 vehicle with Oklahoma tags BIV598. The make and model of the vehicle are not listed.

Gray has dementia, deputies say. We will update this story with more information about the missing woman as it is released.