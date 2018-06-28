Ring And Bullet Casing Found During Search For Missing McAlester - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Ring And Bullet Casing Found During Search For Missing McAlester Woman

McALESTER, Oklahoma -

In the search for a missing McAlester mother, her family finds a wedding ring and a bullet casing in the woods. They found the items in the same area where human remains were discovered this year, near Lake Eufaula.

03/17/2018 Related Story: Family Of Missing Woman Discovers More Remains Near Lake Eufaula

A private investigator who works here in Tulsa spent hours in the woods with his metal detector when he and family members made the discovery.

Holly Cantrell’s cousin Charlie Weidner was part of the search in the woods when the metal detector went off.

“Could it this possibly be, you know, another clue?”  said Charlie.

She says they had to dig down about two inches to learn what was underground.

 “I guess it was just mixed emotions. Kind of excited but sad,” she said. Family and search crews found human bones and small pieces of green fabric in the same area just three months ago.

The medical examiner’s office collected what was found in March. Cantrell has been missing since January of 2017, she was last seen leaving work at the McAlester Regional Health Center.

McAlester Police detective Brant Gamble is investigating Cantrell’s disappearance.

“I have talked to Holly’s oldest son and her husband and both confirmed that they did not recognize that ring at all,” said Gamble.

Private Investigator Mike Sulivant says he used his metal detector to search a 50-foot radius around the ring and bullet casing and didn’t find anything else.

“If it turns out that it’s not Holly, we’re still gonna go out there and place across for either Holly or for somebody when this is all done,” said Charlie.

The remains found in March were sent to Texas and have yet to be identified. If you have any idea who the ring might belong to call the McAlester Police Department or the sheriff’s office.

