Correction: Shootings-Newspaper-The Latest story

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, left, hugs her daughter Janne after being reunited at Miami International Airport, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, ...

Military training for the newest class of cadets at the Coast Guard Academy has begun on one of the hottest days of the year.

Cadets turn out at Coast Guard Academy for start of training

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

Seattle bars and restaurants can no longer offer plastic straws and utensils under a rule that aims to reduce marine plastic pollution.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is pushing for the public release of a grand jury report into allegations of child sexual abuse in six of the state's Roman Catholic dioceses.

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

3-year-old dies after being stabbed at own birthday party

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(WJLA via AP). In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - In a June 28 story about an attack at a newspaper in Annapolis, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the suspect arrested in the shooting had mutilated his fingers in an apparent attempt to make it harder for police to identify him. That report was based on initial information given to law enforcement authorities, which has since been corrected. While the suspect was identified using facial recognition technology, his fingers were not mutilated.

A corrected version of the story is below:

The Latest: Official: Facial recognition used to ID suspect

A U.S. official says the suspect in the shooting at a Maryland newspaper has been identified using facial recognition technology. Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare says the suspect was identified with the help of facial recognition technology because of a "lag" in getting results from the computer system used to analyze fingerprints.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on shootings at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Officials say the suspect in the shooting at a Maryland newspaper has been identified using facial recognition technology.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare says the suspect was identified with the help of facial recognition technology because of a "lag" in getting results from the computer system used to analyze fingerprints.

Police denied news reports that the suspect's fingertips had been damaged to thwart his identification.

Five people died in Thursday's shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

-Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles.

___

6:50 p.m.

Police have denied news reports that the suspect in the Maryland newspaper shooting mutilated his fingers to prevent being easily identified.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Thursday night, based on preliminary information, that the gunman may have deliberately damaged his fingers.

The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official says that investigators have nonetheless been able to identify the man, though it was not immediately clear how.

Anne Arundel County police later said the suspect's fingertips had not been damaged.

Police say five people died Thursday's shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette.

-Eric Tucker in Washington.

