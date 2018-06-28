Mr. Nice Guys To Open New Location In Mother Road Market

A familiar downtown Tulsa restaurant is opening a new location.

Mr. Nice Guys is expanding to the new Mother Road Market near 11th and Lewis.

The restaurant is launching a brand-new concept called Nice Guys Shrimp Shack and will feature beach-side snack items like coconut shrimp and made-to-order guacamole.

Mr. Nice Guys is assuring everyone their Guthrie Green location will remain open.

The food hub said they've also signed on their first in-house bar called The Well.

Construction on the market is expected to be finished in August.