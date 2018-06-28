Kushners say in lawsuit they're victims of anti-Trump anger

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Protesters chant slogans outside a Federal court during a demonstration calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and demand changes in U.S. immigration policies, Friday, June 29, 2018, in New...

A ceremony will take place Saturday in Prescott, Arizona, to mark the fifth anniversary of the deaths of 19 wildland firefighters who were overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, people listen as the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots are memorialized on the first anniversary of their deaths during a ceremony outside the Yavapai County courthouse in Prescott, Ariz. ...

An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

The Trump administration says a ruling this week by a federal judge in San Diego requiring the government to reunify families separated at the border means authorities can legally keep families detained until their cases are complete.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrant families seeking asylum wait in line at the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, June 29, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

The man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring dozens more, has been charged with federal hate crimes.

(Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist r...

The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.

(Reena Rose Sibayan/The Jersey Journal via AP, File). FILE - This May 8, 2017 file photo shows the lot where One Journal Square, a twin-tower residential building in New Jersey championed by Jared Kushner, was to be constructed in Jersey City, N.J. A f...

By BERNARD CONDON

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Jared Kushner's family company is suing a New Jersey city, alleging it delayed construction of a major twin-tower project because of "political animus" toward President Donald Trump.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Kushner Cos. claims Jersey City "put politics over principle" when it violated a pledge to help secure a local tax break for the family's planned One Journal Square, among other moves that delayed construction. Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop publicly opposed granting the tax break before his November re-election, and the break has never been passed. The towers have yet to be built.

Fulop in an email to news organizations called the Kushners "pretend victims" and dismissed the lawsuit, saying it amounts to "hearsay nonsense."

The suit is the latest sign that Kushner ties to Trump are causing trouble for the family real estate firm. The company had to abandon plans to raise money from abroad for its Manhattan skyscraper, kill efforts to court Chinese investors for other projects and cancel a deal for Trump's company to manage its hotels amid criticism from ethics watchdogs.

Jared Kushner stepped down from running the Kushner Cos. in January 2017 to become an adviser to Trump, who is his father-in-law.

The 56-story residential One Journal Square has been a subject of criticism for over a year. The Kushner Cos. had hoped to get a 30-year tax break from Jersey City for the building. Then Jared Kushner's sister, Nicole Meyer-Kushner, made a trip to China in which she appeared to highlight her family's White House ties in presentations soliciting money from investors for the project.

The Kushners denied they were trading on their "celebrity" status, a term used in marketing material given to Chinese investors, and called off the fundraising effort. But Fulop seized upon the news, posting on Facebook that the city would oppose any tax break.

The suit says Fulop made the statement on Facebook for "purely political reasons" to curry favor with voters. The suit also says city officials privately suggested in the months that followed that the Kushners and their partner in the project need only wait until after the November elections to get their tax break, and that Fulop himself told them in a meeting after his re-election that denying them would be "blatant discrimination."

Joseph Fiorenzo, the company's lawyer, said the "outrageous conduct" of city officials "strikes at the very heart of our economic system which has, as its foundation, the freedom of people to organize their affairs by entering into contracts. This is the glue that holds our economic system together."

The suit was earlier reported by the Jersey Journal.

In his emailed response, Fulop said that "it's not like the Kushners have a great deal of credibility in anything they say." He added, "The same way they illegally use the presidency to make money is the same way here they try to use the presidency to be pretend victims. They will do anything to manipulate a situation."

A city agency overseeing the project, the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency, said in April that the developers were in default because they missed a deadline to begin construction on the project. The Kushners contend they missed the deadline because of delays imposed by the city.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to stop the city from ending the project's contract. It also seeks to declare the notice of default null and void, calling that a "transparent pretext to enhance Fulop's status among the electorate of the city."

The suit names the city, the redevelopment agency and Fulop as defendants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.