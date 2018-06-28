Court nixes challenge to rare California bullet stamping law

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

California's attorney general is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Thursday, June 28, 2018 that the state is suing Navient Corp.,...

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...

One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Emotional immigrants and advocates have expressed outrage and despair about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). People protest against the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

(Joshua Poison/The Greeley Tribune via AP, file). FILE - In this June 28, 2014 file photo, a bullet casing flies from the rifle as Derrick Campbell fires downrange at targets during the second annual Freedom Shoot at Pawnee Sportsmen Center near Briggs...

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The California Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit Thursday that sought to block an unusual law requiring new models of semi-automatic handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings when shots are fired to make it easier to solve crimes.

The court ruled unanimously that gun rights groups could not overturn the requirement by arguing it was impossible to comply with the law that supporters touted as a first in the nation. The groups argued that the technology did not exist, and a law could not mandate something that was not possible.

Attorneys for the state acknowledged that microstamping technology is "emerging" but said lawmakers often enact laws to force industries to innovate.

Writing for six of the justices, Associate Justice Goodwin Liu said impossibility can sometimes lead courts to excuse a failure to comply with a law, but it can't be the basis for invalidating it.

Larry Keane, general counsel for one of the plaintiffs, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, said he may ask the court to reconsider its ruling because it appeared to misunderstand the aim of the lawsuit.

It was not seeking to invalidate the state law but to block its enforcement until technology made it possible to comply with the stamping requirement, Keane said.

"It is undisputed and not contested by the state that it is literally impossible to comply," he said.

The California attorney general's office said it did not concede that compliance with the law is impossible.

"Today's ruling confirms that California can create incentives for the gun industry to make products that serve the public's needs," Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "Innovation and technology will continue to drive California to be a leader."

Washington, D.C., has a similar law, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which filed a court brief in support of California's law.

The California law requires new-model pistols to have a microscopic array of characters in two spots that identify the gun's make, model and serial number and are imprinted on the casings when the weapon is fired.

Gun rights groups say it is not possible to "microstamp" two areas of a firearm. Only the tip of the firing pin can be microstamped, and current technology doesn't allow the stamp to reliably, consistently and legibly imprint on the cartridge primer from that part of the gun, they say.

The law, which Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed in 2007 and took effect in 2013, doesn't affect guns already on the state's official firearm roster. Only new or modified semi-automatic handguns sold in California must be equipped with the technology.

Keane said the law has significantly reduced the number of handguns available for sale in the state.

A separate lawsuit challenging the law on constitutional grounds is pending before a federal appeals court in San Francisco.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.