The Latest: Brown signs far-reaching data privacy bill

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top post _ this time a Democrat.

(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

California will soon have what experts call the nation's most far-reaching law to give consumers more control over their personal data.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

A federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the evictions of about 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the country.

Evacuations have been ordered as hot winds fuel a wildfire burning out of control in Northern California, sending smoke some 75 miles (120 kilometers) south into the San Francisco Bay Area.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.

Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a California data privacy bill (all times local):

3 p.m.

California will soon have what experts call the nation's most far-reaching law to give consumers more control over their personal data.

A law Gov. Jerry Brown signed Thursday will compel companies to tell customers upon request what personal data they've collected, why it was collected and what categories of third parties have received it. Consumers will also be able to ask companies to delete their information and refrain from selling it.

The new law will take effect Jan. 1, 2020 and lawmakers say they will likely make alterations to improve the policy before that date.

The law lets companies offer discounts to customers who allow their data to be sold and charge those who opt out a reasonable amount based on how much the company makes selling the information.

__

1 p.m.

A California data privacy bill experts say would be the most far-reaching such policy in the country is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill passed both chambers of the Legislature on Thursday without any dissenting votes. Supporters of the measure hope the governor will sign it Thursday in time for a related data privacy initiative to be withdrawn from the November ballot. They say the policy will likely need future revisions and should be enacted through the legislative process instead of through a ballot initiative. Bills passed by the Legislature are much easier to change than voter-enacted initiatives.

Assemblyman Ed Chau said the bill will give California residents more control over their personal data. The Arcadia Democrat's bill would allow consumers to opt out of having their data sold, among other provisions.

___

12:15 p.m.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

It would give Californians more control over the data they share with companies by allowing them to ask companies to delete it or refrain from selling it.

The state Senate passed the bill 36-0 on Thursday and it now heads to the state Assembly.

State Sen. Bob Hertzberg says it would be the most far-reaching data privacy policy in the country.

Lawmakers negotiated it to keep a similar data privacy initiative off the November ballot. Enacting the policy through the legislature will allow for easier changes in the future.

Lawmakers are scrambling to get the bill to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature before 5 p.m. That's the deadline to withdraw initiatives from the ballot.

