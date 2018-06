Two people have been arrested in connection with a Woodward homicide.

Royce E. Denton, 35, and Jessica Maupin, 19, are accused of killing Justin Lout on Wednesday in Woodward.

Law officers were able to quickly arrest the two and have booked them into jails.

Denton was booked on complaints of murder, application to revoke a suspended sentence and eluding police at the Harper County jail.

Maupin was booked on a murder complaint at the Woodward County jail.