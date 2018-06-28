California sues nation's largest student loan servicer

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

Emotional immigrants and advocates have expressed outrage and despair about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). People protest against the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Thursday, June 28, 2018 that the state is suing Navient Corp.,...

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California's attorney general announced Thursday he is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the state will sue Navient Corp. this week, contending the Delaware-based company financially harmed thousands of Californians.

He said the firm systematically and illegally failed to properly service federal student loans by steering borrowers to more expensive repayment plans, failing to tell them how to switch to income-driven repayment plans or how those with disabilities could end their debts and misrepresenting how it handled payments.

"No one should have their American dream shattered because some loan servicing company is cheating these future leaders of a chance to move ahead," Becerra said, a Democrat running in the November election.

Navient president and CEO Jack Remondi called the allegations unfounded and the lawsuit "another attempt to blame a single servicer for the failures of the higher education system and the federal student loan program to deliver desired outcomes."

"The need to blame someone has driven these lawsuits," Remondi said in a statement citing the company's low default rates and high enrollment in alternative repayment programs.

About 4.6 million Americans were in default on their student loans as of December, according to the Department of Education. That's more than double what it was four years ago, and more than 10 percent of the 42.8 million Americans who currently have a student loan backed by the department.

Of the roughly 12 million borrowers serviced by Navient, Becerra said about 1.5 million live in California.

Becerra said Navient also assigned thousands of delinquent loans to its subsidiaries, Pioneer and General Revenue Corp., and alleged those subsidiaries misled borrowers about their options.

The state may seek debt relief, repayment of overpayments, forgiveness of loans and other remedies, Becerra said.

Publicly traded Navient was formerly part of Sallie Mae, which began as a government entity that serviced federal education loans. Navient became a separate company in 2014.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and attorneys general in Illinois and Washington sued Navient early last year alleging similar violations. Pennsylvania's attorney general sued the firm in October over its riskier subprime student loans.

Last month, the Trump administration announced it was closing the consumer bureau's student lending office, potentially limiting its investigation of abuses by companies in the $1.5 trillion student loan market.

The federal office also investigated and sued for-profit education company Corinthian Colleges.

On Wednesday, a federal magistrate in San Francisco dismissed a separate Becerra lawsuit alleging the Trump administration illegally backed away from an Obama-era promise to quickly forgive the loans of Corinthian students. The magistrate gave the state 30 days to show it has the right to sue the U.S. Department of Education.

