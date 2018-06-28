Reward Offered In Okmulgee For Information In Animal Cruelty Case

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding the person who shot a six-month puppy.

Investigators at the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office say they found the puppy locked in a cage with no food or water left for dead after being shot.

The six-month-old puppy, now named Dusty after investigator Dustin Todd, is recovering after being found Okmulgee.

A deputy found "Dusty" in front of this cattle gate about halfway down Gun Club Road.

"A deputy got out there. Found the dog. Found the dog to be alive and upon looking at the dog found the dog had multiple gunshot wounds," said instigator Aaron Swayze.

The dog was caged and left sitting in the sun with a gunshot wound in the left rear leg and one in the head. The deputy immediately called for help.

"When he got out there he notified myself and the other investigator and we immediately got in touch with the Humane Society. Got vet care set up."

Investigator Swayze is keeping tabs on the pup and says there's hope.

"The dog is going to survive. There's a possibility it could lose an eye. That’s still kind of up in the air. Right now, we are still trying to find a home for the dog."

Swayze says they've already gotten some possible tips. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have information that will help lead to an arrest call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office tip line at 918 - 516 - 8332.