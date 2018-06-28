Reward Offered In Okmulgee For Information In Animal Cruelty Cas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Reward Offered In Okmulgee For Information In Animal Cruelty Case

Posted: Updated:
By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
Connect
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding the person who shot a six-month puppy.

Investigators at the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office say they found the puppy locked in a cage with no food or water left for dead after being shot.

The six-month-old puppy, now named Dusty after investigator Dustin Todd, is recovering after being found Okmulgee.

A deputy found "Dusty" in front of this cattle gate about halfway down Gun Club Road.

"A deputy got out there. Found the dog. Found the dog to be alive and upon looking at the dog found the dog had multiple gunshot wounds," said instigator Aaron Swayze.

The dog was caged and left sitting in the sun with a gunshot wound in the left rear leg and one in the head. The deputy immediately called for help.

"When he got out there he notified myself and the other investigator and we immediately got in touch with the Humane Society. Got vet care set up."

Investigator Swayze is keeping tabs on the pup and says there's hope.

"The dog is going to survive. There's a possibility it could lose an eye. That’s still kind of up in the air. Right now, we are still trying to find a home for the dog."

Swayze says they've already gotten some possible tips. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have information that will help lead to an arrest call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office tip line at 918 - 516 - 8332.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.