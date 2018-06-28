New Mormon leaders bring diversity, new perspectives

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A family member says a girl at the center of the medical and religious debate over brain death has died after surgery.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015 file photo, a recent photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. New Jersey officials say McMath, the girl at the ce...

The two newest members of a top Mormon governing panel say they hope to bring a new perspective as the first first-ever Latin-American and the first-ever person of Asian ancestry to a previously all-white top leadership group that helps make church policy.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). The two newest members of a top Mormon governing panel, Ulisses Soares, left, and Gerrit W. Gong, right, speak on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Salt Lake City, during their first media interviews since being selected to the religi...

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte). Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). The two newest members of a top Mormon governing panel, Ulisses Soares, left, and Gerrit W. Gong, right, speak on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Salt Lake City, during their first media interviews since being selected to the religi...

By BRADY McCOMBS

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The two newest members of a top Mormon governing panel said Thursday that they hope to bring a new perspective as the first Latin-American and the first person of Asian ancestry to a previously all-white top leadership group that helps make church policy.

Ulisses Soares of Brazil and Gerrit W. Gong, a Chinese-American, made the comments during their first media interviews since being chosen for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' leadership panel called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles earlier this year.

They also weighed on how the religion handles sex abuse reporting and political civility:

'WE BRING NEW EXPERIENCE'

The selections of Soares and Gong as new members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a church conference on March 30 triggered excitement among many Mormons who for years have been hoping for the faith's top leadership to be more representative of a religion has more than half of the its 16 million members outside the United States.

Soares, 59, said the religion's direction won't change because that's always led by Jesus Christ, but he said he and Gong can enhance the church's capacity to meet the needs of an increasingly global religion that now that has more than half of the its 16 million members outside the United States.

"We bring some experience from other areas of the world," said Soares, an accountant and auditor for multinational corporations in Brazil before joining church leadership. "The lord uses different abilities, different talents to accomplish his great work. Coming from different cultures may help us to understand the specific needs or specific behaviors that we can address. We can be more sensitive. We can feel more empathy for the ways people feel things."

Gong, 64, was born in Redwood City, California, but his grandparents immigrated to the United States from China.

"The more places we go, the more people we understand and meet with, the greater we see that love which is a universal love," Gong said.

___

SEXUAL ABUSE

The religion has come under scrutiny recently for how it handles sexual abuse reported to its local lay leaders, including several lawsuits that allege church officials didn't properly pass along the reports to police. A new lawsuit was filed this week by a woman who says her father sexually abused her as a child and that Mormon church leaders allowed the sexual assault to continue by failing to report it to police.

Gong and Soares both echoed recent comments by top leaders that the religion has "zero tolerance" for abuse and said they offering training and support for local leaders about best practices. The religion recently issued an updated set of guidelines for how the male bishops should handle sexual assault reports. The guidelines direct them never to disregard a report of abuse - a more direct instruction than previous guidelines - and to call a church hotline that will help them sort out how to help victims and report the crime.

Soares said that the church tries to support the victim of the abuse as well as the person who is accused of abuse.

"Abuse is something we don't tolerate," Soares said. "When it comes to light, the church acts and tries to help and support the one who has been abused and the one who has abused ... to help the person who followed this kind of behavior to repent, to change."

Gong said most church leaders are concerned for children, women and those who are vulnerable and said Mormon parents can be confident that their children are safe.

"We take care of each other," Gong said. "When there are mistakes, we catch them when we can and immediately take action."

___

POLITICAL CIVILITY

Gong, who worked for the U.S. State Department and the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies before being selected for a lower-tier church leadership panel in 2010, spoke about the current climate of political tension in the United States.

"There's never been a time where we needed greater civility, greater bipartisanship, greater vision for the future," Gong said. "I think it's in shared vision that sometimes we find the capacity to make the kinds of accommodations and compromises that constitute politics. Politics is the art of the possible, where we give up things in order to gain things for the greater good. If there's ever a time we needed some of that, it is now."

.

