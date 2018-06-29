Tulsa Man Arrested On Indecent Exposure Complaint

Police arrest a man after witnesses say he exposed himself while sitting on a Tulsa park bench in the 400 block of South Main Thursday afternoon.

Officers took 43-year-old Lacount McClendon into custody after a short chase. Police say they found him hiding in a nearby apartment building.

Police say McClendon, who had recently released from prison, had been cited by officers earlier Thursday publicly urinating in the 300 block of South Main.

Lacount McClendon was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including outraging public decency and resisting arrest.