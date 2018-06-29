Oklahoma: Public Schools Still Need To Fill Teacher Positions, Despite Pay Raise

Despite the approval of teacher pay raises earlier this year by the Oklahoma legislature, the state's Education Department says there are still hundreds of teacher positions to fill.

The department says it is considering 384 emergency teaching certifications right now. But, they add, over 60 percent of those are renewals.

Emergency certificates up for approval today: 384 for June. 63% of those are renewals (Ts emergency certified but choosing to stay in classroom another yr to continue path to certification) #oklaed — OK State Dept of Ed (@oksde) June 28, 2018

In that tweet, the department indicates these renewals are because some teachers are choosing to stay in the classroom another year to continue trying to get full certification.

As of October, Oklahoma had about 1,500 emergency certified teachers. They were teaching more than 61,000 students statewide.

So we have yet to see what affect the teacher pay raises will have in possibly lowering that number for this school year.