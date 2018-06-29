Owasso Police Arrest Man Following Sexual Assault

Police arrest a man Thursday, June 28th, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Owasso.

After getting a call from the victim, officers found Ramiro Ramirez-Onate walking down a street near 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue, close to where the assault happened.

According to the arrest report, officers say Ramirez approached the victim, grabbed her and then exposed himself to her.

Police say the victim positively identified Ramirez.

During his arrest, police found a substance which appeared to be meth in his wallet.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including sexual battery, indecent exposure and possession of a controlled substance.