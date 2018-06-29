Heat Advisory Continues Friday For Eastern Oklahoma

Conditions across eastern Oklahoma will remain very hot as we finish out our work week and head into the weekend. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values around 103 to 105. It will still be hot and humid but slightly lower dew points in the afternoon will keep us just below heat advisory criteria. It is still very important to use precautions when dealing with heat. Last year, heat was the second most common weather fatality hazard and is still the leading cause of weather fatalities over a 30-year average.

Weather Alerts

Make sure you stay hydrated today and take frequent breaks in the AC or shade. Watch for signs of heat stress such as headaches, cramps, dizziness etc.

Today, the mid-upper level ridge will break down and slide east. This will allow for a short wave trough to get close to us over the weekend and possible rain chances. As the mid-upper level trough moves in, it will help push a front south into southern Kansas and northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday. During the day on Saturday, we can expect to see a more high clouds filtering in. Until then it should be severe clear, meaning full sunshine and extremely high risk of a sunburn. Saturday night storms will located near the boundary and moving into our area early Sunday morning. Most likely areas for showers and storms Sunday morning will be north and west of the Tulsa Metro. A few storms overnight could be strong with high levels of instability still leftover and a low level jet stream kicking in gear.

Interactive Radar

A strong cap will be in place especially across eastern Oklahoma which will try to limit some of the thunderstorms. If you'll be on the lakes during the morning hours, pay attention to your surroundings. You'll need to get off the water if a storm is close to your location.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

We dry out again on Monday as high pressure in the mid to upper levels builds back in. This will shove the rain chances north for a couple of days and keep the heat around. High pressure looks to stay in place or nearby at least for the 4th of July. This means that most of our area will be dry. Another system could possibly move up from the southeast on Wednesday or Thursday and bring a chance for rain to far eastern Oklahoma and mostly Arkansas