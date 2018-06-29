Heat Advisory Continues Friday For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Heat Advisory Continues Friday For Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Conditions across eastern Oklahoma will remain very hot as we finish out our work week and head into the weekend. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values around 103 to 105. It will still be hot and humid but slightly lower dew points in the afternoon will keep us just below heat advisory criteria. It is still very important to use precautions when dealing with heat. Last year, heat was the second most common weather fatality hazard and is still the leading cause of weather fatalities over a 30-year average.  

Weather Alerts

Make sure you stay hydrated today and take frequent breaks in the AC or shade. Watch for signs of heat stress such as headaches, cramps, dizziness etc.  

Today, the mid-upper level ridge will break down and slide east. This will allow for a short wave trough to get close to us over the weekend and possible rain chances. As the mid-upper level trough moves in, it will help push a front south into southern Kansas and northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday. During the day on Saturday, we can expect to see a more high clouds filtering in. Until then it should be severe clear, meaning full sunshine and extremely high risk of a sunburn. Saturday night storms will located near the boundary and moving into our area early Sunday morning. Most likely areas for showers and storms Sunday morning will be north and west of the Tulsa Metro. A few storms overnight could be strong with high levels of instability still leftover and a low level jet stream kicking in gear.

Interactive Radar

A strong cap will be in place especially across eastern Oklahoma which will try to limit some of the thunderstorms. If you'll be on the lakes during the morning hours, pay attention to your surroundings. You'll need to get off the water if a storm is close to your location.  

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

We dry out again on Monday as high pressure in the mid to upper levels builds back in. This will shove the rain chances north for a couple of days and keep the heat around. High pressure looks to stay in place or nearby at least for the 4th of July. This means that most of our area will be dry. Another system could possibly move up from the southeast on Wednesday or Thursday and bring a chance for rain to far eastern Oklahoma and mostly Arkansas

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Thursday Heat Advisory Includes All Of Eastern Oklahoma

    Thursday Heat Advisory Includes All Of Eastern Oklahoma

    Another toasty and stifling afternoon is expected with highs in the upper 90s and index values around 105 to 110.  Winds will be from the south to southwest from 10 to 20 mph along with abundant sunshine and very little cloud cover as a mid-level ridge of high pressure remains the dominate weather feature.  

    More >>

    Another toasty and stifling afternoon is expected with highs in the upper 90s and index values around 105 to 110.  Winds will be from the south to southwest from 10 to 20 mph along with abundant sunshine and very little cloud cover as a mid-level ridge of high pressure remains the dominate weather feature.  

    More >>

  • Return Of Summer Temps Across Oklahoma

    Return Of Summer Temps Across Oklahoma

    The last of the leftover showers and storms dropped off the radar around 230 a.m.  It looks like we’re heading up for a very humid afternoon with temperature heat index numbers from 105 to 112 in a few spots.

    More >>

    The last of the leftover showers and storms dropped off the radar around 230 a.m.  It looks like we’re heading up for a very humid afternoon with temperature heat index numbers from 105 to 112 in a few spots.

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.