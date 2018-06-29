Court Hearing Set Friday For BA Man Charged With Assault, Kidnap - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Court Hearing Set Friday For BA Man Charged With Assault, Kidnapping

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow man accused of tasing a woman and holding her against her will is set for arraignment in a Tulsa courtroom Friday.

Travis Bayless, 37, is charged with kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest after an incident April 18th in the 3500 block of West Freeport Street.

Broken Arrow Police say Bayless barricaded himself inside a home with the victim, eventually releasing her, but told police they would have to come inside and get him. 

The woman told police when she was trying to leave the home, Bayless "zapped" her in the chest with a stun gun and hit on the head with the blunt end of a knife.

