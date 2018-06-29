Autopsy confirms Texas church gunman died by suicide

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Abortion rights advocates are reeling from a Supreme Court decision invalidating a California law requiring anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about birth control and abortion access.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). A College Area Pregnancy Services (CAPS) clinic is seen Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in San Diego. The Supreme Court on Tuesday effectively put an end to a California law that forces anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide...

One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she's barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Olympian Aly Raisman, center, poses with other yoga enthusiasts on International Yoga Day in Times Square in New York. Raisman told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a story pu...

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

Dan Ingram, a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 83.

Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.

A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials after Wednesday.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - The gunman responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and also had drugs in his system, according to an autopsy report released Thursday.

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, opened fire during church services on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs last November, killing more than two dozen people. He was later found dead in a vehicle after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire at the church.

The autopsy released by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office said Kelley's cause of death is suicide from a single gunshot wound to the head. The head wound had a partial muzzle imprint, according to the document.

Kelley also had gunshot wounds to his torso and leg, but he died from the gunshot wound to his head, according to the autopsy.

The autopsy, first reported on by San Antonio TV station KENS, also says toxicology tests detected marijuana and anti-anxiety drugs in his system.

Toxicologist Peter Stout, CEO and president of the Houston Forensic Science Center, said the toxicology report showed low levels of anti-anxiety drugs and marijuana in Kelley's system.

"There's nothing particularly remarkable about those concentrations," he said, mentioning that it looks like Kelley had either eaten an edible with marijuana or smoked marijuana at some point.

He also said it can be tricky to determine a person's impairment based on post-mortem blood.

Dressed all in black and wearing tactical gear, Kelley burst into the church and opened fire on worshippers as he walked down the center aisle, authorities and witnesses said. The autopsy noted that Kelley was wearing a vest, utility belt, and all-black clothing, including his undergarments, socks and boots.

Among the dead were several children, the pastor's daughter and a pregnant woman.

Investigators have said the attack appeared to stem from a domestic dispute Kelley was having with his mother-in-law, a member of the church who wasn't present that day. Kelley had been discharged from the Air Force for assaulting his wife and child, and served 12 months' confinement following a 2012 court-martial.

One family that lost several relatives during the mass shooting has sued the federal government, saying that even though Kelley was criminally convicted the military failed to enter the information into a database used to conduct background checks of gun buyers. The error, according to the lawsuit, allowed Kelley to buy the assault-style rifle he used in the attack.

