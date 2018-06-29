Geoffrey The Giraffe All Packed Up As Toys “R” Us Closes For Good

One person has died following a head-on collision involving military personnel Saturday morning.More >>
One person has died following a head-on collision involving military personnel Saturday morning.More >>
A new report just released shows Oklahoma ranks last in the nation when it comes to feeding children during the summer.More >>
A new report just released shows Oklahoma ranks last in the nation when it comes to feeding children during the summer.More >>
One person has died following a head-on collision involving military personnel Saturday morning.More >>
One person has died following a head-on collision involving military personnel Saturday morning.More >>
A new process called cold cap therapy is helping more cancer patients keep their hair during chemotherapy.More >>
A new process called cold cap therapy is helping more cancer patients keep their hair during chemotherapy.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.