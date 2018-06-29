Southwest Airlines Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Tulsa

A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Kansas City from Dallas made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport Friday morning.

The Tulsa Fire Department says the flight crew said a fuel warning light came on so the pilots declared an emergency and diverted to Tulsa International Airport.

The flight landed safely at about 8:25 a.m.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 142 people and had taken off at 7 a.m. from Love Field in Dallas en route to Kansas City.