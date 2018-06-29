Teen Critically Hurt In Nowata County Wreck

The information in this report is taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

A Delaware teen is in critical condition after rolling his SUV Thursday evening in Nowata County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the single-vehicle wreck took place around 8 p.m. June 28 on County Road 8 a few miles northeast of Lenapah.

Troopers say the 16-year-old boy was westbound in a Suzuki SUV when he went off the roadway to the left, overcorrected and went off the road to the right, hitting an embankment and fence.

The teen, whose name was withheld because of his name, was thrown from the SUV which came to rest on top of him, a collision report states. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital with head and other injuries.

Troopers said he was is apparently normal condition at the time of the wreck, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. The teen wasn't wearing his seat belt, according to OHP.