Prosecutor to press court to release church abuse report

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top post _ this time a Democrat.

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

A shooting that left five dead at a community newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is reverberating throughout the journalism community _ including at a newspaper in another, similarly sized community more than a thousand miles away.

The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

Pennsylvania's top prosecutor will ask the state Supreme Court to move quickly to allow the public release of a major grand jury report on allegations of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of The Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Efforts for the public release of a major grand jury report on allegations of child sexual abuse and cover-ups in six of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses are heading to the state's Supreme Court.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will ask the court to swiftly decide lingering legal issues before it, his office said in a statement Friday. He expects to make that request Monday.

"The people of Pennsylvania have a right to see the report, know who is attempting to block its release and why, and to hear the voices of the victims of sexual abuse within the Church," Shapiro said in the statement.

Victim advocates have said the report is expected to be the largest and most exhaustive such review by any state. The grand jury spent two years investigating allegations of child sex abuse in the dioceses of Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton, churches with some 1.7 million members.

Allegations of child sexual abuse, failing to report it, endangering the welfare of children and obstruction of justice involve not only people associated with the church, but "local public officials and community leaders," according to a court document.

Living people named in the report, but not indicted, were allowed to submit written responses to allegations that would be attached to the report, according to court documents.

However, the high court is blocking the release of the report as the result of legal challenges filed under seal and the courts have declined to name the people who filed the challenges or make those filings public.

The court said in a five-page opinion issued last Monday that most of those people claim they are discussed in the report in a way that would violate reputational rights guaranteed by the state constitution and that they have a due process right to be heard by the grand jury.

The justices said they had not seen the entire report and needed time to sort through legal arguments.

The unnamed challengers' claims first became public in an unsealed opinion released last month by Judge Norman Krumenacker, the supervising grand jury judge.

Krumenacker rejected their petition to challenge elements of the grand jury report before it became public, and he lifted the veil a bit on the investigation, writing that jurors had heard from dozens of witnesses and reviewed over half a million pages of internal documents from diocesan archives.

