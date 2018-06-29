Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Midtown Tulsa

A positive sample for WNV was found east of the Tulsa Fairgrounds.

Mosquitoes trapped in Tulsa County have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Tulsa Health Department announced Friday. The positive sample was taken just east of the Fairgrounds.

"It is important for residents to remember to take precautions against WNV and other mosquito borne illness," a news release states.

"At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of WNV in humans in Tulsa County this year."

Among the precautions to take against mosquito bites are the following:

Dump and drain items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots, and tires from holding standing water so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET or other CDC approved repellents on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. (Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.)

Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Encourage your friends and neighbors to dump and drain and to use repellents.

You can see the map of WNV positive trap locations here.