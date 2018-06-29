Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Midtown Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Midtown Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
A positive sample for WNV was found east of the Tulsa Fairgrounds. A positive sample for WNV was found east of the Tulsa Fairgrounds.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Mosquitoes trapped in Tulsa County have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Tulsa Health Department announced Friday. The positive sample was taken just east of the Fairgrounds.

"It is important for residents to remember to take precautions against WNV and other mosquito borne illness," a news release states. 

"At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of WNV in humans in Tulsa County this year."

Among the precautions to take against mosquito bites are the following:

  • Dump and drain items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots, and tires from holding standing water so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.
  • Use an insect repellent containing DEET or other CDC approved repellents on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. (Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.)
  • Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.
  • Encourage your friends and neighbors to dump and drain and to use repellents.

You can see the map of WNV positive trap locations here

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.