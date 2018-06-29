Annapolis Shooting Suspect 'Wanted To Get Revenge,' Lawyer For Harassed Woman Says

A judge has ordered the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper to remain detained.More >>
A judge has ordered the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper to remain detained.More >>
OG&E crews are on scene of a downed power line covering the highway near Del City.More >>
OG&E crews are on scene of a downed power line covering the highway near Del City.More >>
A Delaware teen is in critical condition after rolling his SUV Thursday evening in Nowata County.More >>
A Delaware teen is in critical condition after rolling his SUV Thursday evening in Nowata County.More >>
Investigators say the suspect in The Capital newspaper shooting, Jarrod Ramos, had a longstanding grudge against the newspaper.More >>
Investigators say the suspect in The Capital newspaper shooting, Jarrod Ramos, had a longstanding grudge against the newspaper.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.