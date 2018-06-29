Newsroom massacre doesn't stop the next day's edition

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

A lawyer says a plea deal is close at hand for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers attending an unlicensed concert.

Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore.

Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of The Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.

Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

Homeland Security's watchdog group has found that some inspections for immigration detention facilities are inadequate.

In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore.

Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse following an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif.

A former Virginia Tech student convicted of killing a 13-year-old to hide his relationship with the underage girl is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif.

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of the Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.

The bold headline was simple: "5 Shot dead at The Capital." Above the words: photos of the five deceased newspaper employees.

That front page, written by grieving employees, made good on a promise that Chase Cook, a Capital Gazette reporter, tweeted in the hours after the shooting.

"I can tell you this: we are putting out a damned newspaper tomorrow."

He later told The Baltimore Sun: "I don't know what else to do except this."

This, being journalism. Writing stories about victims that they knew and worked with, colleagues that they'd talked with on the phone just hours before the massacre.

The paper's opinion section also published a haunting tribute to the victims.

The page reserved for opinions and editorials was mostly white space.

"Today, we are speechless," went the small column in the middle of the page. "This page is intentionally left blank today to commemorate victims of Thursday's shooting at our office."

The names of the five employees who died were listed, one to each line.

The Capital is an institution in Maryland's capital and was one of the last dailies to switch from publishing in the afternoon to mornings. Its sister publication, the Maryland Gazette, founded in 1727, is one of the oldest papers in America. In 1767, it became the first paper in America to be published by a woman, Anne Catherine Green, who led opposition to the stamp tax in the years leading up to the American Revolution.

For many years The Capital was published by diplomat Philip Merrill, who died in 2006. It was sold in 2014 to the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

On Thursday, journalists with the daily huddled under a covered parking deck of the Annapolis Mall, not far from where reporters from scores of other media outlets were clumped together awaiting further details of the shooting.

Editor Rick Hutzell called a few of his journalists over to talk, a discussion punctuated with hugs and stunned expressions.

"We're trying to do our job and deal with five people" who lost their lives, said reporter Pat Furgurson, whose wife and adult son were with him at the mall.

Furgurson's pickup truck became a makeshift office. He said his colleagues were "just people trying to do their job for the public."

"You think something like this might happen in Afghanistan, not in a newsroom a block away from the mall," he said, reflecting on what appeared to be one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history. Police later said the gunman explicitly targeted the newspaper.

Offers of help ranging from food to manpower were also coming in. The staff has been offered office space in the area to set up a temporary newsroom.

Teri Hayt, executive director of the American Society of News Editors, said the organization's member editors are willing to send reporters and editors, but want to be deferential to the newspaper's needs.

"We stand ready to assist them with whatever they need," she said.

The paper's parent company, Tronc Inc., also established a relief fund for employees and their loved ones.

So far, the newspaper's reporters brushed aside any logistical difficulties putting out a newspaper when the newsroom is an off-limits crime scene.

High school sports editor Bob Hough told The Associated Press he and a colleague were working on the sports section from his home Thursday evening.

"I don't know that there was ever any thought to not putting something together," said Hough, who wasn't at the office when the shooting broke out. Hough said they were doing a full five-page section in collaboration with the design team based at the Baltimore Sun that always lays out the pages.

He noted that some of his colleagues were out reporting on the shooting story as it continued to unfold late Thursday.

Photographer Josh McKerrow edited photos on a laptop in the garage deck.

"It's what our instinct was - to go back to work," McKerrow said. "It's what our colleagues would have done."

___

Associated Press writer Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.

___

This story has been edited to correct the company's name to Tronc Inc.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.