Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Person

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person.

They said Addison “Add” Waddell was en route to North Carolina to visit family but never arrived and hasn’t been seen or heard from since June 24, 2018.

Waddell, 56, is a white man, 5-feet-11-inches tall, 165 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office said his vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned in south Okmulgee County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-756-4311 or the Tip Line at 918-516-8332.