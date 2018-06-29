Fallin: No Special Session For SQ 788 Implementation

Gov. Mary Fallin says there will be no special session to implement State Question 788.

About 57 percent of Oklahomans voted yes for State Question 788 which legalizes medical marijuana.

Read her statement below:

After conferring with House and Senate leaders, we believe a special legislative session is not necessary to implement provisions of State Question 788. The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed emergency rules that will ensure the health and safety of Oklahomans as well as being fair and balanced for the marijuana industry. The Health Department has been working with other agencies the past several months to develop a medical and proper regulatory framework to make sure marijuana use is truly for valid medical reasons. The voters have spoken, and it’s important that our state has a responsible system up and running to meet the deadlines outlined in State Question 788. If circumstances develop that adjustments to the Health Department rules are necessary, those can be addressed when lawmakers return in regular session early next year.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health worked for the past three months to develop a framework for implementing the requirements of State Question 788.

The proposed emergency rules can be viewed here.

Any individuals or entities can submit comments to the draft emergency rules, they may do so through writing via email by July 3.

The proposed emergency rules will be presented to the Oklahoma State Board of Health for its consideration on July 10.