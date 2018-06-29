Vaccination critic placed on probation by medical board

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this May 22, 2018 photo, left to right, Karlie Woodard, Patrick Seiler, and Pamela McKenzie, of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital collect bird droppings near horseshoe crabs at Kimbles Beach, Middle Township NJ.

A Southern California pediatrician and outspoken critic of mandatory vaccinations has been placed on probation for 35 months.

The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults are becoming obese.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a man runs along the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.

Survey: Exercise and obesity are both rising in US

Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States.

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells.

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California pediatrician and outspoken critic of mandatory vaccinations has been placed on probation for 35 months by the state's medical board.

Dr. Bob Sears had been accused of failing to obtain a detailed medical history before writing a 2014 letter excusing a toddler from immunizations. Officials said he wrote the letter after the 2-year-old's mother described an adverse reaction to an earlier vaccination.

He said he agreed to a settlement with the state medical board, which was signed on Wednesday, because "it was likely that I'd get probation anyway."

Sears said the child's mother was afraid that a judge at an upcoming court hearing was going to force her to resume vaccinating her son and needed a letter right away.

The doctor said it ended up taking more than a year to receive the boy's medical records.

"Isn't it my job to listen to my patients and believe what a parent says happened to her baby? Isn't that what ALL doctors do with their patients? A patient's word is often the only evidence we have - as doctors we must trust our patients, the same way our patients trust us to look out for their best interest," Sears wrote .

Sears has authored a popular book on vaccines and advocates a staggered, alternative vaccination schedule that contrasts with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The doctor had faced punishments ranging from a public reprimand to a permanent revocation of his license.

