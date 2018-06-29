Larry Nassar, ex-trainer charged with sex assault in Texas

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top post _ this time a Democrat.

(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms in Arizona elections.

(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...

Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of The Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and ...

Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Investigators in Texas on Friday, June 29, 2018, are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by ...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Sept, 12, 2015, file photo, a sign points to the Karolyi Ranch near New Waverly, Texas. Investigators in Texas on Friday, June 29, 2018, are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgr...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

By DAVID WARREN

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer were charged with sexual assault on Friday following an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

A grand jury indicted Nassar on six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, while a former trainer, Debra Van Horn, was indicted on one count, Walker County prosecutor Stephanie Stroud said during a news conference in Huntsville. She said the charges involve six victims.

Details of the alleged assaults weren't immediately released. When asked for specifics about the allegations against Van Horn, Walker County District Attorney David Weeks said only that she was charged as "acting as a party" with Nassar.

Nassar is already serving decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography possession in Michigan, where hundreds of women and girls accused him of sexually abusing them under the guise of medical treatment. They said the abuse stemmed back decades, including while he worked for USA Gymnastics, which is responsible for training Olympic gymnasts, and Michigan State University.

The Texas charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center just outside Huntsville that was run by Bela and Martha Karolyi, the former national women's gymnastics team coordinators. Five former gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at their facility. Two gymnasts said Nassar abused them there.

Stroud said Friday that no charges were filed against the Karolyis, who have denied knowledge of any mistreatment at their since-closed facility about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Houston.

"Bela and Marta Karolyi were interviewed at length. The Karolyis were and remain fully cooperative with this investigation," Stroud said.

But, she added: "It's our belief that there was a total failure by USAG (USA Gymnastics) to protect athletes that were part of their program and to take appropriate action once they were made aware of Dr. Nassar's actions."

Stroud said investigators tried to determine if anyone at the ranch knew about Nassar's alleged assaults and didn't report them. But the two-year statute of limitations had already lapsed on any possible misdemeanor charges of failure to report.

"That in no way means there was no wrongdoing at the ranch or within the ranks of USAG," she said.

The Karolyis are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee and with USA Gymnastics, seeking damages for the canceled sale of their training center - a transaction that tanked in the wake of the Nassar sex-abuse cases. They're seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Several former gymnasts have also filed lawsuits. One of them, Sabrina Vega, filed a lawsuit in May alleging USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the Karolyis failed to protect her and other athletes.

Vega, who was on the team that won a gold medal at the 2011 World Championships, alleges the organizations and the Karolyis ignored signs about Nassar's behavior or should have known he posed a risk to the gymnasts he treated.

Vega alleges that during medical treatments, Nassar molested her hundreds of times from 2008, when she was 12 years old, until 2012. She alleges the abuse occurred during competitions and while she trained at the Karolyi ranch.

Texas' governor ordered an investigation into what he called "gut-wrenching" allegations after the gymnasts came forward in Texas.

Weeks, the local district attorney, said Friday he wants to bring Nassar to Texas to face the charges. Nassar is currently housed at a federal prison in Arizona.

"There are a number of hoops we have to jump through to get him here," Weeks said during Friday's news conference.

Congress passed a bill in January that makes members of amateur sports organizations, including those that run Olympic sports, mandatory reporters of sexual abuse. It also requires the organizations to implement standard protections for athletes.

___

Associated Press reporter Ed White contributed to the report from Detroit.

___

For more stories on Larry Nassar and the fallout from his years of sexual abuse of young women and girls: https://apnews.com/tag/LarryNassar

