The Latest: US lawyers say families can be detained

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

A man linked by DNA to a 1974 ritualistic church killing on the Stanford University campus apparently shot himself Thursday as detectives knocked on his door to serve a search warrant, authorities said.

A family member says a girl at the center of the medical and religious debate over brain death has died after surgery.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015 file photo, a recent photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. New Jersey officials say McMath, the girl at the ce...

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Shot in the back: A look at when police officers can fire on fleeing suspects.

(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP). Flowers and cardboard headstones are placed on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills, Pa., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged with criminal...

Shot in the back: When can police fire on fleeing suspects?

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet to...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, right, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The sm...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Kate Sharaf, who is spearheading a small group of stay-at-home mothers to organize an immigration rally, gestures to other volunteers while working at home in Portland, Ore. The small group ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on immigrant parents and children separated at the U.S. border (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

The Trump administration says a ruling this week by a federal judge in San Diego requiring the government to reunify families separated at the border means authorities can legally keep families detained, even those seeking asylum.

The Department of Justice said in a court filing Friday that the government is allowed to detain families now that the California judge has barred their separation.

The filing cites exemptions in a settlement known as the Flores agreement that allow authorities to keep families in custody.

The Flores agreement requires the government to release children "without unnecessary delay," which the government has generally interpreted to mean about 20 days.

The government is still pushing to amend the agreement, despite its new interpretation.

The judge in San Diego on Tuesday set a 30-day deadline for reuniting parents and children, and quicker for very young kids.

___

6:45 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reviewing its entire caseload of about 12,000 migrant children in federal care to determine who might be covered by a judge's ruling requiring that kids separated from their parents be reunited.

As a result. the number of children separated from their parents could be larger than the roughly 2,000 that Health and Human Services was reporting earlier this week.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an evolving situation that has created frustration among advocates for the migrant families.

The judge on Tuesday set a 30-day deadline for reuniting parents and children, and quicker for very young kids. Health and Human Services says it is moving expeditiously to meet that goal, while ensuring that the children in its care will be safe once they are released.

The official said the audit will not slow down the work of reuniting families. "Nothing is being stopped in the process," the official said.

The official said Health and Human Services determined the audit was needed because the judge's order covers all separated families, not just children and parents who were split apart from May 5 to June 20, when the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy led to family separations.

That's why the number of children separated from their parents could ultimately turn out to be larger than previously reported.

The official said the process for reuniting families basically follows the same steps that Health and Human Services has used for years to place children who arrive at the US borders by themselves, with no adult. The two main steps involve a background check of the adult who will be caring for the child and verifying the family relationship of the adult and the child.

--Ricardo Alonzo-Zaldivar, Associated Press

--

This item has been corrected to say the judge made the ruling on Tuesday, not June 22.

___

6:15 p.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he agrees with protesters and fellow Democratic politicians who are calling for the abolition of the federal government's chief immigration enforcement agency.

De Blasio said on WNYC radio Friday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement "has become a punitive, negative tool for division" and should be replaced with something else.

Democratic politicians including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have said that ICE should be abolished.

About 100 protesters chanted "Abolish ICE!" as they marched through lower Manhattan on Friday.

Protester Suzanne Rust said she was shocked that migrant families have been separated trying to cross the border from Mexico.

Rust said she was "just fed up" and wanted to protest "what's happening in this country."

___

4:20 p.m.

Democrats considering a presidential run in 2020 are joining the calls to overhaul U.S. immigration enforcement - and some of them are even echoing activists' calls to "abolish ICE."

That's the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency that was created after the 9/11 attacks.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says it should be scrapped. California Sen. Kamala Harris says "maybe" the government should look at a new model.

Other leading Democrats say the focus should be on President Donald Trump's policies and not the government's organizational chart.

The issue could be complicated for Democrats. The party must deal with its liberal and ethnically diverse base, which will shape the presidential nominating fight.

___

4:05 p.m.

Tina Fey is joining some of Broadway's biggest stars for a concert being livestreamed Saturday to benefit migrants on the Mexican border.

The lineup also will feature Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells and Keala Settle.

The concert is set for 5 p.m. Eastern at The Cooper Union in downtown New York City. It will be broadcast via Facebook Live and at ConcertsforAmerica.com .

Highlights will include Rivera singing "America" from "West Side Story" and the reuniting of McDonald and Mitchell for "Wheels of a Dream" from the musical "Ragtime." Settle is flying into New York specifically to perform "This Is Me" from the film "The Greatest Showman."

___

3:45 p.m.

The Organization of American States is urging the United States to follow through on President Donald Trump's decision to stop the separation of migrant families at the southern border.

The 34-nation regional bloc is also calling for the U.S. to reunite migrant children with their parents as soon as possible.

The OAS adopted that resolution without debate or vote - or objection from the U.S delegation.

It is much less critical toward the Trump administration than the original draft resolution proposed by Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The resolution was watered down after the leaders of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras met Vice President Mike Pence in Guatemala on Thursday.

It still urges Washington not to prosecute asylum seekers and calls for human rights investigators to visit the border.

___

3:15 p.m.

Homeland Security's watchdog group has found that some inspections for immigration detention facilities are inadequate.

The report Friday by the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security found inspections that were contracted out by other agencies were overly broad and not consistently thorough.

The report says the inspections do not fully examine the actual conditions at the 211 facilities. Some are operated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, some are contracted out, and some are local jails. The average total daily population was 35,435.

The report comes as some lawmakers and activists are calling for an end to ICE.

ICE said it will re-evaluate the inspection scope and methodology and has already taken steps to bolster the oversight of contracted inspections.

The American Civil Liberties Union said the report shows the inspections are a charade.

___

2 p.m.

Immigrant advocates have filed a lawsuit alleging that federal officials are unfairly refusing to release unaccompanied immigrant children to relatives who are offering to care for them.

The suit filed Friday on behalf of five children also alleges that the Department of Health and Human Services places immigrant children in secure facilities without a say and administers psychotropic drugs to children without parental authorization.

The suit seeks class-action status and was filed in federal court in Los Angeles by groups including the National Center for Youth Law.

Some of the allegations are also being reviewed in another longstanding case that relates to immigrant children's detention conditions.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to email messages seeking comment.

___

12:50 p.m.

The Trump administration's request for the Pentagon to house migrants detained at the U.S. southern border and even help prosecute them is prompting concern about strains to the military.

In Congress, some lawmakers are criticizing the move.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis argues that the Defense Department is obliged to provide help.

But several senators are objecting to Mattis lending 21 military lawyers to the Justice Department.

The Pentagon has received a Department of Homeland Security request to house up to 12,000 detained migrant family members, starting with shelters for 2,000 people to be available within 45 days.

___

1 a.m.

Immigrants who have spent years fighting to change the country's immigration system are getting newfound support from liberal activists, moms and first-time protesters who are against the separation children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Groups that pulled off massive women's marches the past two years and other left-leaning rallies are throwing their weight behind migrant families Saturday.

More than 600 marches could draw hundreds of thousands of people nationwide, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York City to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming.

Though many are seasoned anti-Trump demonstrators, others are new to immigration activism, including parents who say they feel compelled to show up after heart-wrenching accounts of children forcibly taken from their families as they crossed the border illegally.

___

See AP's complete coverage of the debate over the Trump administration's policy of family separation at the border: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.