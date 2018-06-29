The Latest: USA Gymnastics responds to more Nassar charges

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

A lawyer says a plea deal is close at hand for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers attending an unlicensed concert.

Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of The Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and ...

Homeland Security's watchdog group has found that some inspections for immigration detention facilities are inadequate.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse following an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

A former Virginia Tech student convicted of killing a 13-year-old to hide his relationship with the underage girl is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Investigators in Texas on Friday, June 29, 2018, are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by ...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Sept, 12, 2015, file photo, a sign points to the Karolyi Ranch near New Waverly, Texas. Investigators in Texas on Friday, June 29, 2018, are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgr...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the investigation into allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at a famed gymnastics training center in Texas (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

USA Gymnastics again says it is committed to "doing everything possible" to prevent future sexual assaults of its athletes after authorities in Texas indict a former sports doctor and ex-trainer on sexual assault charges.

The Indianapolis-based group that trains elite Olympians also tells The Associated Press in a statement that it "is dedicated to creating a highly empowered culture that encourages and supports our athletes while pursuing their gymnastics dreams in a safe environment."

Larry Nassar was indicted on six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Former USA Gymnastics trainer Debra Van Horn was indicted on one count. Prosecutors say the charges involve six victims.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.

Van Horn had various roles in training programs with USA Gymnastics which said Friday that she no longer is an employee.

__

4:45 p.m.

A former trainer who's been charged with sexual assault involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas had various roles in training programs.

Debbie Van Horn worked alongside imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. She was indicted Friday on one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Asked for specifics about the allegations against Van Horn, Walker County District Attorney David Weeks said only that she was charged as "acting as a party" with Nassar.

News releases posted in recent years on USA Gymnastics' website show the 63-year-old Van Horn was part of a youth development camp for gymnasts in 2016.

She was involved with the care of athletes on the 2014 JumpStart National Team for athletes ages 8-10.

She also was listed as a member of the USA Gymnastics Medical Task Force, which was started in 2013 to provide leadership and oversight of athlete care.

___

2:35 p.m.

Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse stemming from an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

Walker County prosecutor Stephanie Stroud announced Friday that Nassar faces six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. A former trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count.

The charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi north of Houston.

Stroud says no charges have been filed against the Karolyis, and that both have been cooperative during the investigation.

Five former gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at their since-closed gymnastics ranch. Two of them said Nassar abused them there.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.

___

9 a.m.

Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

Five former U.S. gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at the center about an hour north of Houston.

Two gymnasts said Nassar abused them there. The governor later ordered an investigation into what he called "gut-wrenching" allegations.

The facility has since closed, and Nassar has been imprisoned for life.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. The agency will join Walker County prosecutors and sheriff's officials at a Friday news conference to discuss developments.

The gymnasts said Texas hadn't executed search warrants or secured indictments, even as some statutes of limitation loomed.

The Karolyis have denied knowledge of any mistreatment.

___

For more stories on Larry Nassar and the fallout from his years of sexual abuse of young women and girls: https://apnews.com/tag/LarryNassar

