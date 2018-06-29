Sex abuse inquiry on Ohio State doc now includes high school

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant youth says he's 'ready now' to reunite hundreds of children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she's barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Olympian Aly Raisman, center, poses with other yoga enthusiasts on International Yoga Day in Times Square in New York. Raisman told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a story pu...

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of The Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and ...

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The firm investigating former athletes' allegations of sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor at Ohio State University also is reviewing whether he examined high school students, the school confirmed Friday.

Because of the ongoing inquiry, Ohio State cannot share details about what prompted independent investigators to look into Richard Strauss' potential interactions with high school students, university spokesman Benjamin Johnson said.

Male athletes from 14 sports at Ohio State have reported alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss, who was on the faculty and medical staff and published a variety of research.

One study by Strauss and two colleagues looked at weight loss in male amateur wrestlers, including one high school wrestler, according to a 1985 article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. It doesn't specify the wrestlers' schools or whether or how each of the authors interacted with the athletes.

Strauss died in 2005, and it was ruled a suicide. Messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment from his surviving relatives about the allegations against him haven't been returned.

Allegations also have been raised about his work in student health services and his private, off-campus medical office later in his career.

Ohio State has not released details about the claims but said more than 150 former students and witnesses have been interviewed so far. The school has urged anyone with information about Strauss to contact the independent investigators from Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie.

A statement from the school said it is "deeply concerned for everyone who may have been affected by his actions" and remains "steadfastly committed to uncovering the truth."

The investigators are looking into what happened and what, if anything, the university knew about the allegations.

Strauss joined Ohio State in 1978 and was affiliated with the university in various roles until retiring from the faculty as professor emeritus in 1998.

His Ohio State employment records indicate he previously had researched, taught or practiced medicine at Harvard University, Rutgers University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Washington and the University of Hawaii.

In a note saved in his personnel file, Strauss said he had acted as a part-time team physician at the universities with which he was associated. He didn't specify the teams with which he worked or in what capacity.

Strauss did postdoctoral research in physiology at Washington from 1968-70, taught at Hawaii from 1972-74 and did one year of medical residency at Rutgers from 1974-75, according to those schools.

His resume said he taught physiology at Penn between 1970-72; was a research fellow in medicine at Harvard Medical School and Boston's Peter Bent Brigham Hospital from 1975-77; and was a fellow in sports medicine at Children's Hospital Medical Center in Boston before moving to Ohio State.

A spokesman for Penn said it has no record of Strauss working with athletics or in clinical care there.

Representatives for Harvard Medical School and what is now Brigham and Women's Hospital have said they couldn't provide further information about Strauss' work or whether any concerns were raised about him.

___

Associated Press reporter Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus contributed to this report. Follow Franko on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/kantele10 .

___

Have a tip? Contact the authors securely at https://www.ap.org/tips

