Bear cub with burnt paws rescued from Colorado wildfire

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults are becoming obese.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a man runs along the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults...

Survey: Exercise and obesity are both rising in US

Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to r...

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study.

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this May 22, 2018 photo, left to right, Karlie Woodard, Patrick Seiler, and Pamela McKenzie, of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital collect bird droppings near horseshoe crabs at Kimbles Beach, Middle Township NJ. Each...

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

An orphaned bear cub that suffered painful burns to her paws in a Colorado wildfire is being nursed back to health.

(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a female bear cub lies on a table with bandages on her burned paws in Del Norte, Colo., June 27, 2018. The cub was rescued on June 22, 2018, f...

For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.

(Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...

A SpaceX rocket that flew just two months ago with a planet-hunting satellite is back in action, launching Friday with fresh station supplies.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Tracey Sirochman, left, and Michael Sirochman, right, treat a female bear cub's burned paws on June 27, 2018, at a Colorado Parks and Wildlife...

(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a Parks and Wildlife official holds the burned paws of a female bear cub in Del Norte, Colo., June 27, 2018. The cub was rescued on June 22, 2...

(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Michael Sirochman, a veterinary technician for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, treats a bear cub whose paws were burned in a Colorado wildfire in...

(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a female bear cub lies on a table with bandages on her burned paws in Del Norte, Colo., June 27, 2018. The cub was rescued on June 22, 2018, f...

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - An orphaned bear cub suffered painful burns to her paws in one of the half-dozen significant wildfires scorching Colorado, but she is being nursed back to health, state officials said Friday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers believe the bear will recover well enough to be released this winter.

"When the bear was brought in, I wasn't sure if it was going to make it," Michael Sirochman said, a Parks and Wildlife veterinary technician. "But she's responding very well to treatment, and by winter we believe we'll be able to return her to the wild."

It was an encouraging bit of news amid an extreme drought and an outbreak of disruptive wildfires in Colorado and much of the Southwestern U.S.

The wildfire that injured the cub has burned 65 square miles (168 square kilometers) near Durango in the southwestern corner of the state. More than 2,000 homes were evacuated at one point, but those residents were allowed to return.

Five other Colorado wildfires prompted the evacuation of at least 650 homes, but the exact number wasn't immediately known Friday.

Some structures were destroyed by one of the fires, in the mountains east of Fort Garland in southern Colorado. Authorities haven't said how many.

The injured bear cub is 4 or 5 months and weighed just 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) when she was rescued.

Firefighters spotted her wandering alone in a burned-over area north of Durango last week. They notified wildlife officials on June 22 because there was no sign of her mother. It's not clear how the mother and cub became separated.

Wildlife officers found the cub in a tree and immobilized her with a tranquilizer dart and took her to a state facility.

Sirochman, the facility's manager, said the cub's burns were severe. She's being treated with salve, bandages, antibiotics and pain medication, and is eating solid food and a liquid milk replacement.

She spends most of her time lying on her side to keep her weight off the painful wounds, Sirochman said.

Caretakers are minimizing their contact with the cub so she won't become accustomed to humans, which would make it difficult for her to survive in the wild.

After she heals, she will be placed in an enclosure with four other cubs at the wildlife facility. They could be released this winter.

"We have good luck returning young bears to the wild," Sirochman said. "We're very strict about minimizing human contact."

In California, two adult bears that suffered third-degree burns in a wildfire last year recovered and were released back into the wild.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.