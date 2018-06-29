Bird rescue group releases 7 rehabilitated pelicans - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bird rescue group releases 7 rehabilitated pelicans

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A pair of brown pelicans head for San Francisco Bay after being released at Fort Baker with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background Friday, June 29, 2018, in Sausalito, Calif. Seven young brown pelicans were released into the wild in Northern California after spending weeks at an aviary recovering from malnutrition.
SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) - Seven young brown pelicans have been released into the wild in Northern California after spending weeks at an aviary recovering from malnutrition.

Russ Curtis of International Bird Rescue says the birds noted for their large, pointy beaks were returned to a beach Friday in Sausalito, California.

They are among more than 80 sick and starving pelicans taken in by the group throughout the state since April.

Too weak and unable to fly, some have been found wandering on airport runways, outside coffee shops and in backyards. Two dive-bombed a recent college graduation ceremony in Southern California.

Curtis says it's unclear what's making the young birds sick, but the group suspects the fish they eat may be going farther away from the beach because of warming ocean waters.

