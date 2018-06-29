Bird rescue group releases 7 rehabilitated pelicans
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A pair of brown pelicans head for San Francisco Bay after being released at Fort Baker with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background Friday, June 29, 2018, in Sausalito, Calif. Seven young brown pelicans were released into the ...
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A brown pelican is guided out of its carrier before being released at Fort Baker Friday, June 29, 2018, in Sausalito, Calif. Seven young brown pelicans were released into the wild in Northern California after spending weeks at ...
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A pair of brown pelicans head for San Francisco Bay after being released at Fort Baker with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background Friday, June 29, 2018, in Sausalito, Calif. Seven young brown pelicans were released into the ...
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A group of brown pelicans make their way toward water after being released at Fort Baker Friday, June 29, 2018, in Sausalito, Calif. Seven young brown pelicans were released into the wild in Northern California after spending w...
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A brown pelican begins to fly after being released at Fort Baker Friday, June 29, 2018, in Sausalito, Calif. In the background is the San Francisco skyline. Seven young brown pelicans were released into the wild in Northern Cal...
Sunday, July 1 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:16:43 GMT
(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...
The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:16:39 GMT
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.
More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:16:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...
Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:16:22 GMT
The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:16:18 GMT
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Keith Magill, executive editor, and summer intern Nikki Naquin, left, work in the Houma Courier newspaper offices in Houma, La., Friday, June 29, 2018.
A shooting that left five dead at a community newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is reverberating throughout the journalism community _ including at a newspaper in another, similarly sized community more than a...More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:15:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...
The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms...More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:14:49 GMT
(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...
Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top...More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:13:04 GMT
(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...
Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:12:42 GMT
(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a female bear cub lies on a table with bandages on her burned paws in Del Norte, Colo., June 27, 2018. The cub was rescued on June 22, 2018, f...
An orphaned bear cub that suffered painful burns to her paws in a Colorado wildfire is being nursed back to health.More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:12:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...
Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.
