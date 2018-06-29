Bird rescue group releases 7 rehabilitated pelicans

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

An orphaned bear cub that suffered painful burns to her paws in a Colorado wildfire is being nursed back to health.

(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a female bear cub lies on a table with bandages on her burned paws in Del Norte, Colo., June 27, 2018. The cub was rescued on June 22, 2018, f...

Colorado cares for bear cub that burned its paws in wildfire

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top post _ this time a Democrat.

(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...

The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms in Arizona elections.

(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...

A shooting that left five dead at a community newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is reverberating throughout the journalism community _ including at a newspaper in another, similarly sized community more than a thousand miles away.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Keith Magill, executive editor, and summer intern Nikki Naquin, left, work in the Houma Courier newspaper offices in Houma, La., Friday, June 29, 2018.

The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A brown pelican begins to fly after being released at Fort Baker Friday, June 29, 2018, in Sausalito, Calif. In the background is the San Francisco skyline. Seven young brown pelicans were released into the wild in Northern Cal...

SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) - Seven young brown pelicans have been released into the wild in Northern California after spending weeks at an aviary recovering from malnutrition.

Russ Curtis of International Bird Rescue says the birds noted for their large, pointy beaks were returned to a beach Friday in Sausalito, California.

They are among more than 80 sick and starving pelicans taken in by the group throughout the state since April.

Too weak and unable to fly, some have been found wandering on airport runways, outside coffee shops and in backyards. Two dive-bombed a recent college graduation ceremony in Southern California.

Curtis says it's unclear what's making the young birds sick, but the group suspects the fish they eat may be going farther away from the beach because of warming ocean waters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.