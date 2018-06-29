After fatal bus crash, bill would flag driver violations

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Worried Guatemalan mom waits in US for a daughter taken away

Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse following an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

A lawyer says a plea deal is close at hand for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers attending an unlicensed concert.

Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...

Authorities say a man got onto the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Georgia and approached a flight.

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.

The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

Officer charged in death of black teen who was shot in back

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

RIVER EDGE, N.J. (AP) - Bipartisan legislation named after a fifth-grader who died when her school bus crashed on Interstate 80 last month would require quicker notification to school districts when their bus drivers commit moving violations.

Democratic New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer on Friday detailed Miranda's Law, named after fifth-grader Miranda Vargas, one of two people killed in a May 17 school bus crash on Interstate 80. Teacher Jennifer Williamson, 51, also was killed.

Hudy Muldrow, the bus driver in the crash, had his license suspended 14 times, most recently last December. Some were for administrative reasons such as failure to pay parking tickets, but Muldrow also had eight speeding violations between 1975 and 2001, according to state motor vehicle records.

A criminal complaint alleges the 77-year-old Muldrow swerved across the three-lane highway to try and make an illegal U-turn by cutting across the highway median. His attorney has denied the allegation. Muldrow faces two counts of vehicular homicide.

"This was clearly no accident," Vargas' father, Joevanny, said Friday. "It's not acceptable with a vehicle, let alone a school bus full of kids."

The legislation is co-sponsored by Republican Rep. John Faso of New York. It would require states to send notices of motor vehicle violations to a federal database, which then would notify school districts or private bus companies within 24 hours.

Gottheimer said under current federal regulations, employers of school bus drivers only have to check driving records annually. Some states have self-reporting requirements, he said, but many drivers don't comply.

"If a driver fails to self-report a DUI, reckless driving, or a license suspension, it could be up to 364 days before a school district or motor carrier obtains that information," Gottheimer said. "There's a hole in the system and we need to fill it."

Gottheimer also has pushed for legislation requiring seatbelts with shoulder harnesses for school buses. New Jersey and a handful of other states require lap belts, but only California requires lap and shoulder belts, he said.

Joevanny Vargas said his family, including Miranda's twin sister Madison, "is broken from this" but that he planned to honor her legacy by pushing for change.

"Why did my daughter have to lose her life for people to realize the obvious?" he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.