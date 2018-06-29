Owasso Little Caesars Fire Under Investigation

A fire at a Little Caesars in Owasso is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant Friday evening near North Garnett.

Witnesses say the fire started in the oven.

"We were just here to get dinner and we're sitting there waiting and all of a sudden you heard chaos in the back everybody is freaking out and then you heard a loud boom and then there were flames coming out of the oven and they all said, ‘get out get out get out’, so we ran out and she got trampled on by all the adults but we're good," said Jennifer Pierce.

Nearby businesses were evacuated. No one was hurt.