Owasso Little Caesars Fire Under Investigation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Owasso Little Caesars Fire Under Investigation

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

A fire at a Little Caesars in Owasso is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant Friday evening near North Garnett.

Witnesses say the fire started in the oven.

"We were just here to get dinner and we're sitting there waiting and all of a sudden you heard chaos in the back everybody is freaking out and then you heard a loud boom and then there were flames coming out of the oven and they all said, ‘get out get out get out’, so we ran out and she got trampled on by all the adults but we're good," said Jennifer Pierce. 

Nearby businesses were evacuated. No one was hurt. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.