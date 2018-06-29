Glenpool Firework Stand Burglarized As Owner Slept - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Glenpool Firework Stand Burglarized As Owner Slept

GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

The owner of a Glenpool fireworks stand says thieves broke in and stole everything but the fireworks.

This all happened while he and his girlfriend were asleep in the tent.

The owner said this is their very first year running TNT Fireworks.

But now they’ll have to keep at least two people on guard at all times to make sure the thieves don't come back again.

It was an explosive morning for Danny Cox as he and his girlfriend became the victims of a theft.

"Never in a million years did I expect anyone to come into our tent and be standing over us," said Cox. 

Cox said they were sleeping on an air mattress inside their tent at a TNT Fireworks stand early Thursday morning.

When they woke up, they realized something was missing. 

"She looks up and notices the cash register's missing. So, we obviously realize that we have been robbed," Cox said. 

The thieves ultimately left with two cell phones, card readers, $200 cash, and their 2015 Silver Chevy truck.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the lights flashing on their pickup, and in an instant, it was gone, without Danny or his girlfriend hearing a thing.

"I think what helped the criminal, in this case, was the noise from the highway, and we had a fan going. I think that kind of muffed out some of the sound or something," Cox said. 

Glenpool Police said these types of thefts are not uncommon.

"Generally your burglars for fireworks stands steal fireworks. Especially this time of year," said Sergeant Powell with Glenpool Police.  

Danny said this is the first time he has ever been robbed and they hope the men are caught because they've worked hard for the things they have, and they want it all back.

"If we could just get the car back, and also I wouldn't want this to happen anymore," said Cox. 

The license plate to that stolen truck is CVP-111. The business is still open.

If you know anything about this crime, call Glenpool Police.

