Small capital city draped in grief by newspaper shooting

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A self-styled Utah prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls was sentenced to 15 years in a second guilty plea.

A self-styled Utah prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls was sentenced to 15 years in a second guilty plea.

(James Dobson/The Spectrum via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Samuel Shaffer appears during a court hearing in Cedar City, Utah. Shaffer, a self-styled Utah prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls be...

(James Dobson/The Spectrum via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Samuel Shaffer appears during a court hearing in Cedar City, Utah. Shaffer, a self-styled Utah prophet who led a doomsday cult and secretly married young girls be...

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

A ceremony will take place Saturday in Prescott, Arizona, to mark the fifth anniversary of the deaths of 19 wildland firefighters who were overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon.

A ceremony will take place Saturday in Prescott, Arizona, to mark the fifth anniversary of the deaths of 19 wildland firefighters who were overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, people listen as the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots are memorialized on the first anniversary of their deaths during a ceremony outside the Yavapai County courthouse in Prescott, Ariz. ...

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, people listen as the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots are memorialized on the first anniversary of their deaths during a ceremony outside the Yavapai County courthouse in Prescott, Ariz. ...

The Trump administration says a ruling this week by a federal judge in San Diego requiring the government to reunify families separated at the border means authorities can legally keep families detained until their cases are complete.

The Trump administration says a ruling this week by a federal judge in San Diego requiring the government to reunify families separated at the border means authorities can legally keep families detained until their...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrant families seeking asylum wait in line at the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, June 29, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrant families seeking asylum wait in line at the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, June 29, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte). Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper...

(AP Photo/Brian Witte). Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper...

Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.

Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...

Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.

Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). People stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Carol Geithner, left, and Yasemin Jamison gather for a candlelight vigil across the street from where five journalists were slain in their newsroom in Annapolis, Md., Friday, June 29, 2018. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarro...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). People hug as they gather for a vigil in response to a shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The historic state capital of Annapolis is draped in grief from a shooting attack on the local newspaper, which killed journalists who chronicled soccer games, art exhibits and the fabric of small-city life.

A sign outside The Annapolis Bookstore, a block from the Maryland State House, starkly expresses the depth of sorrow many are feeling in this quaint waterside capital of about 40,000 near the Chesapeake Bay. "There are no words," it says.

With its weekly sailboat races and picturesque downtown, residents were settling into summer's languid rhythms when the shooting shattered the usual tranquility. In a quiet town where the incoming class of the U.S. Naval Academy just arrived this week and residents take pride in a rich colonial legacy, the shooting at The Capital that claimed five lives opens a new chapter in its long history.

"It feels so personal," said Mary Adams, who owns The Annapolis Bookstore and knew two of the victims. "It has shifted our community, and maybe it's made us more attuned to the fact that we are all in this together."

The Rev. M. Dion Thompson, who worked as a journalist at The Baltimore Sun for 15 years, made the sadness a focus of his sermon at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Annapolis on Saturday evening. He also highlighted journalism as a force to comfort the afflicted, as he sought to comfort people saddened by the killings.

"Not that it's awakened the community, but I think our community now joins so many others in feeling this intense harm that has been done to us," Thompson said after the service. "The Capital is not a giant newspaper. Annapolis is not a giant town, so people know who we are talking about."

Adams knew Wendi Winters, the paper's special projects editor. They met years ago at a Harry Potter night at another bookstore in town. She also knew assistant managing editor Rob Hiaasen, also among the dead. The others killed in Thursday's rampage were editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith.

"I'm just so sad that this happened to ... the people and their families," Adams said. "They're all good people just trying to support a local newspaper, and now everyone is wondering how could this have happened."

Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say he had a longtime grudge against the paper, suing it in 2012 for an article it ran about him pleading guilty to harassing a woman. A judge later threw it out as groundless. In past years, Ramos repeatedly targeted staffers with angry, profanity-laced tweets.

Designed more for an age of horses and buggies than SUVs, Annapolis has a baroque street plan of downtown traffic circles and diagonal streets that can make it feel distant from modern times. For some, that sense of withdrawal made Thursday's tragedy all the more shocking.

Lisa Quina, owner of an interior design studio called Barefoot Dwelling, recently moved from Baltimore - a city struggling for years to lower a high homicide rate - in search of a smaller, safer community.

One of the considerations for choosing Annapolis was its close-knit nature.

"I guess it's a wakeup call in any community," Quina said. "Despite how quaint or how historic, how uncomplicated some of our day-to-day challenges are, we are vulnerable to the worst possible scenario."

Caitlin Walls, who works as an assistant interior designer at the shop, said Annapolis has always felt to her like a safe place to be. "It's sad it's such a growing reality in places that you thought were the safer places," Walls said of the shooting.

And for some raised in Annapolis, like New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the tragedy hits hard even after they've gone elsewhere. Born in Tennessee, Belichick graduated from Annapolis High in 1970 and has strong ties from when his father was an assistant coach at Navy.

"For my entire life, The Capital has been my hometown newspaper. My family and I have enjoyed special relationships with many great people who have worked for the newspaper," Belichick said. "My heart goes out to the victims, their families and the entire Annapolis community."

Steve Samaras, who owns Zachary's Jewelers on Main Street near the City Dock, said he attended a vigil Friday night with his 12-year-old niece. He said she already was grappling with consequences of gun violence, because a friend of hers who had moved to Florida had attended Marjory Stone Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people died in a shooting in February.

"She said 'Uncle Steven, I'm scared.' What do you tell a 12-year-old kid? What do you tell any child," he said.

More than 1,000 people streamed through Annapolis on Friday evening to remember the victims.

Samaras has experienced the resilient side of Annapolis first hand. In 2005, the building that housed his business was destroyed by a fire, and he had to relocate. Seven days later, he said, the community made sure he was open at his present location.

"So, the resilience, the determination that they showed me, that's what we're going to see happen here," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.