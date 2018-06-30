Tecumseh PD: 1 Fatality, Several Injured In Crash Involving Army National Guard Bus

One person has died following a head-on collision involving military personnel Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 177 near Tecumseh, OK.

According to officials, a pickup truck collided with a military bus that had 26 Oklahoma National Guardsmen with the 1245th Transportation Company on board.

The driver of the pickup truck died, according to Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney.

Nine soldiers were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One with severe injuries and eight with minor injuries. The remaining 17 soldiers were taken by bus to the hospital to check for injuries.