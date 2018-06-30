Tecumseh PD: 1 Fatality, Several Injured In Crash Involving Army - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Tecumseh PD: 1 Fatality, Several Injured In Crash Involving Army National Guard Bus

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Connect

One person has died following a head-on collision involving military personnel Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 177 near Tecumseh, OK.

According to officials, a pickup truck collided with a military bus that had 26 Oklahoma National Guardsmen with the 1245th Transportation Company on board.

The driver of the pickup truck died, according to Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney.

Nine soldiers were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One with severe injuries and eight with minor injuries. The remaining 17 soldiers were taken by bus to the hospital to check for injuries.   

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.