Weekend Events Around Green Country

It’s the weekend before the Fourth of July and there’s a lot to do around Green Country.

Ahha Tulsa is inviting you to a public launch party for some exciting new programs at the Hardesty Arts Center. In addition to viewing the gallery, you can get a first look at “The Experience,” which is an immersive multimedia art project build by five artists. There will also be live music, refreshments, and other special activities. The event is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Adults get in for about $11, kids are $7, and no charge for members.

The American Dream is coming to Guthrie Green on Sunday. It’s a celebration honoring military veterans. There will be live patriotic music, food, a a read of quotes from American history. The event goes from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free and military veterans, firefighters, and police officers get a free hotdog.

Oklahoma filmmakers need your help wrapping up a film project. They’re partnering with Bun Co BBQ and hosting a movie preview and fundraiser. It’ll be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Burn Co near 18th and Boston. A ticket purchase includes all you can eat barbeque, live music, free beer, and, of course, a preview of their documentary film “Terlton.” Tickets are $60.

Looking ahead to Fourth of July festivities, next week is River West Festival Park’s “Folds of Honor Freedomfest.” More than 6,000 fireworks will be fired from the middle of the Arkansas River for a 25-minute show. 80,000 people are expected to attend. In addition to the fireworks, there will be food trucks, live music, and a kids zone. Festivities run from 5 p.m. to around 10 p.m. It is free and open to the public.