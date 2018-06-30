Steamy Saturday, But Storms Approaching For Green Country

The steamy summer heat rolls on, but a few storms could briefly break up the heat this weekend across Green Country!

For the fourth straight day, a Heat Advisory is in effect across much of eastern Oklahoma. Despite a few more clouds today, our actual air temperatures will climb back to the low-mid 90s, but heat index values near or even above 105 are possible during the afternoon, so take it easy!

If you have late afternoon and evening outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky! A few scattered strong to severe storms will be possible by late afternoon, particularly west of Tulsa, with damaging winds possible. This activity should weaken as we head into the evening, but some remnants could make it into the Tulsa metro for the evening hours, so be aware!

Additional hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible pretty much anywhere across Green Country on Sunday morning as a very weak front moves into the area. Unfortunately, rain amounts will be pretty spotty for most of us, but with additional clouds around during the day, we should shave a few degrees off our temperatures with highs closer to 90 degrees on Sunday.

Enjoy that ever-so-slight heat break on Sunday, because the summer sizzle cranks back up in full force to start next week! Highs look to surge back into the upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday with heat index values again well over 100. Looking towards 4th of July Wednesday, it still looks quite toasty with a few more clouds around and highs in the mid 90s. Get used to it, because the heat’s not going anywhere for a while!

